Trending
Bad Parenting

Sh*tty Father of the Year shoves son to the ground to make youth soccer save

By
9 hours ago

Now that the Little League baseball brawls have dried up, we here at The Loop have been searching for some fresh parenting content to share with you. Recently we shared the Brees family bedtime routine, but now we've found something even better (and by better we mean much, much worse): AWelsh U-8 soccer dad literally shoving his child to the ground to make a save because his son was too distracted by him hovering two-feet behind his goal to pay attention to the oncoming shot:

If you're wondering why millennials have stopped having kids, this guy is the reason. The scary part isn't making more children. It's making more parents. Parents like this unfulfilled hardo who has nothing better to do than project his own failures on his 1st-grade son. To make matters worse, the other team—whose striker is definitely not U-8 btw, someone should look into this—scored on the rebound anyway. That's what you get for being a [English colloquialism that is not socially acceptable to say Stateside].

Anyway, here's hoping someone spoiled this kid to death after the game and that he grows up to be a professional ballet dance or something else super successful that will eat at his father from the inside out everyday for the rest of his life. But whatever you do, kid, don't be a goalie. That's your dad's dream and you DEFINITELY don't want to grow up to be him.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bad Parenting

Sh*tty Father of the Year shoves son to the ground to make youth soccer save

9 hours ago
Bounce Back

The latest Tiger-Phil hype video for 'THE MATCH' might even bring the haters around

a day ago
Blunt Honesty

PK Subban calls himself a p***y, still wins trash talk battle with Avs defenseman with ease

November 8, 2018
Viral Videos

This guy's Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley impersonations are SCARY accurate

November 8, 2018
Pray For Chaos

Ranking 11 College Football Playoff scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 8, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Ian Rapoport on his son bursting into room while he was on live and how he...

November 8, 2018
Jackass of the Week

69-year-old man tries to legally change his age to 49 because time is a flat circle or...

November 8, 2018
MVP Privileges

The bedtime routine in the Brees household involves throwing lots of footballs (obviously)

November 8, 2018
Wish List

Gucci selling $870 pre-dirtied tennis sneakers just in time for the holidays

November 7, 2018
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro is much more chill about an airline losing his golf clubs than you would be

November 7, 2018
Vicious Slams

If you missed Miles Bridges' THUNDEROUS dunk you should stop what you're doing and watch it...

November 7, 2018
Gambling

Aussie gambler hits on HUGE (and totally random) parlay involving Brooks Koepka's PGA win from...

November 7, 2018
Growing Up

Why Jordan Spieth recently kicked out all of his roommates (HINT: This photo)

November 7, 2018
Just Take It Easy Man

Milan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay Lightning rookie is pretty terrifying

November 7, 2018
The Match

This video of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson playing golf pong is. . . pretty disappointing

November 7, 2018
Let's Cook

Don't freak out, but a 'Breaking Bad' movie is reportedly happening

November 7, 2018
Highlights

A defenseman you've never heard of may have scored the goal of the year on Tuesday night

November 7, 2018
Viral Videos

Watch a European Tour winner lose his sh*# trying to make a hole-in-one with 500 attempts

November 6, 2018
Related
The LoopLet's review Chris Christie's terrible, horrible, n…
The LoopChris Del Bosco breaks pelvis in crazy Winter Olymp…
The LoopThe best (and most batsh*t) viral sports moments of…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection