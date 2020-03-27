Save on shoes for golf, home and everything in between during the Zappos sale

There’s nothing quite like retail therapy, especially when you find a good sale. Right now, a lot of brands are slashing prices and running promotional deals to help you with your quarantine blues. Of the many companies, Zappos is running its Make-Your-Day-A-Little-Brighter Sale (now through March 30th). While it extends to most departments, Zappos is best known for its shoes, and as a resident shopaholic at Golf Digest, I wanted to share some of the company's best deals on footwear for your comfort buying needs.

* All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

UGG Tasman

Originally $109.95 | Now $59.97

Slippers are an absolute essential when it comes to working from home, and these Ugg Tasman slippers are changing the game. The signature lining keeps your feet warm, and the sturdy sole makes them a great option when you need to pop outside to grab the paper or walk the dog.

POLO Ralph Lauren Dezi IV

Originally $50.00 | Now $34.60

Protect yourself from cold floors with these moccasin-style slippers from Polo Ralph Lauren. Equipped with a cushioned footbed and plush lining, they will make your walks from the fridge to the couch more comfortable.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus

Originally $120.00 | Now $104.55

If you find yourself running outside more, then it might be time to upgrade your sneakers. These shoes from Nike have a beveled heel and rubber-outsole strip that helps your heel land in a good position every time. The cushioning helps with shock-absorption and is light, so you can keep going without feeling weighed down.

New Balance Fresh Foam Vongo v4

Originally $139.95 | Now $118.71

I was fit for these running shoes awhile back, and every time I wear them, it feels like I'm walking on a cloud. The Fresh Foam technology offers support and comfort when running with some impressive style. Unlike many running shoes on the market, these sneakers go with just about anything.

FootJoy Contour Series

Originally $145.00 | Now $129.95

Designed with soft, full-grain leather that is waterproof, these shoes from FootJoy will keep you looking good through every element. Plus, their Fast Twist Cleat system is easy to change out and will prevent you from slipping in your swing.

PUMA Golf Ignite Nxt Pro

Originally $120.00 | Now $84.99

A good pair of spikeless shoes are a staple for any golfer, and PUMA's Ignite Nxt Pro's are a great option. Created with lightweight materials and a padded footbed, these shoes are ideal for walking rounds.

For more golf shoes, check out the Golf Digest Shoe Guide, here.