Trending
Snow Wars

Save a Tauntaun, wear Columbia’s new line of ‘Star Wars’ winter jackets instead

By
22 minutes ago

Remember in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back when Han gets trapped in a Hoth blizzard mid-Skywalker rescue mission and has to cut open his Tauntaun and burrow inside in order to survive the storm? Of course you do. It’s a traumatic film experience for any kid who forms immediate attachments to expendable intergalactic pack animals and names them Jeff only to watch in horror as they're disemboweled by a lightsaber moments later. But take heart, emotionally scarred children of America, because while Columbia may not be able to save Jeff, their new line of Hoth-approved Star Wars winter jackets may be able to spare his descendants from a similarly gruesome fate. Bundle up:

Named after the Rebel’s Hoth HQ, the Echo Base collection, while boasting sci-fi styling, is actually serious winter gear, featuring water resistant fabrics and Columbia’s Omni-Heat technology—which reflects the wearer’s body heat while retaining breathability—across the three-jacket range. Including the Luke Skywalker Echo Base Jacket, the Leia Organa Echo Base Jacket, and the Han Solo Echo Base Parka, the collection retails for $400 (per jacket) and will be available online and at select Columbia stores beginning December 8th.

If you’re looking to get your mitts on one these Alliance-approved insulators, you’re going to need a little help from the ol’ hyperdrive, however. Columbia will only produce 1,980 Echo Base jackets—a nod to the film’s original 1980 release date—and with the release of The Last Jedi a little over a week away, demand is sure to be, uhh, out of this world.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopBurton’s NASA-inspired Winter Olympics snowboard un…
The LoopA-Rod tried to put a Yankees jacket on Big Papi, an…
The LoopPlease, please, please don't put ornaments in your …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection