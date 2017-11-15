Watch Mark Hamill surprise a bunch of Star Wars nerds at Disneyland ride

Picture this: There you are at Disneyland strapping into some early-00s semi-virtual reality Star Wars ride after fast-passing it 48 hours in advance and burning an entire afternoon in line behind 23 snow cone-fueled six-year-olds. You’re buckling a seatbelt that looks like it was used as a murder weapon in 1972 thinking about Purelling your hands for the fifth time since lunch and suddenly you look up and Luke f—king Skywalker is standing there.

What do you do? Well, if these lucky galactic rubberneckers are any indication, you freak out and promptly:

Yep, that’s right. This is no hypothetical scenario. On Tuesday evening, nerd god Mark Hamill joined a bunch of unsuspecting Disneyland drones for a quick "Star Tours" jaunt and the reactions, like this MVP’s, were obviously and absolutely priceless…