Ryder Cup 2018: Tiger Woods meets promising teen golfer named after him, gives great reaction

Tiger Woods thrilled a group of junior golfers at the Ryder Cup on Wednesday by introducing himself. But none were more excited to meet the 14-time major champ than the one who shares his famous nickname.

Robin "Tiger" Williams is a budding English golf phenom having played in last year's British Masters on the European Tour as a 16-year-old, the same age Woods made his PGA Tour debut at the 1992 Nissan Los Angeles Open. This week, he went 2-1 in the Junior Ryder Cup as Europe lost by a point to the U.S. But a chat with his idol made his trip to France something he'll never forget. Check it out:

As you can see, Williams, who said he was "still a bit shaky" after the encounter with Woods was too nervous to initially tell Tiger about their connection. But once someone else brought it up, Woods perked up.

"C'mon, dude. Is it really?! Good for you."

According to an interview Williams did with The Telegraph last year, his dad was either going to name him after Tiger Woods or Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Never was it more clear that Mr. Williams made the right choice than on Wednesday. And now that Woods has returned to his winning ways , if the 17-year-old keeps up his form on the course, there could be more meetings between the two in the future.

