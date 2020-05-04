Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson open as big favorites (Duh) over Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will team up in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity event set for May 17 at Seminole Golf Club . Not surprisingly, the formidable duo of big hitters opened as big favorites in Vegas.

Westgate Las Vegas Superbook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman installed the two at -200, which means you'd have to wager $200 to win $100. Their opponents, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff—no slouches themselves—opened at +175, meaning a winning $100 wager would earn you $175.

Why pair the two guys who have combined for 38 PGA Tour titles and five majors? Well, Fowler and Wolff, who won his first PGA Tour title in just his third start as a pro last year, have a strong Oklahoma State connection. So factor that in, along with the fact that the skins format can be pretty unpredictable. With team skins, there should be a lot of carryovers, meaning who wins the most money in this 18-hole match could come down to a couple holes.

The TaylorMade Driving Relief event will be televised by NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN and Sky Sports on May 17 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Free streaming will be available on PGA Tour Live, GOLFTV, Golfpass and Golf Channel.

This is the second star-studded charity golf event announced in the past month. Also in May (on a date and at a site still to be determined) will be The Match: Champions for Charity , which will pit Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Sherman opened Woods/Manning as -150 favorites in that one and there are a slew of other prop bets available . There are no prop bets available for the TaylorMade match yet, but if you can find one on whether Fowler and Wolff will wear orange, you should probably take it.

