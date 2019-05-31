Robin Lopez turns Mean Tweets into hilarious (and very NSFW) sexual revelation

One of Jimmy Kimmel's oldest, bestest bits is Mean Tweets, wherein famous people who have built multi-million-dollar careers on not reading the comments are forced to, you guessed it, read the comments. As you know, the internet can be a harsh and unforgiving hellscape, and many a carefully manicured, immaculately smelling ego has been bruised via Kimmel's favorite celebrity grounding device. Not NBA twins Brook and Robin Lopez, however, who turned the 2019 NBA Edition of Mean Tweets into Mean Tweets: After Dark on Thursday. Fellas, take it away.

When the Tweet begins with "If Brook and Robin Lopez are really twins..." you really think it's heading in a different (albeit equally depraved) direction. But then Robin Lopez comes out of left field with a deadpan to haunt your dreams for the rest of eternity:

We're not going to get into specifics of Lopez's boudoir exploits except to say that The Loop is a proudly judgement-free zone . What happens in [looks up where the hell Robin Lopez actually plays] Chicago, stays in Chicago. Plus, the Lopez bros got off comparatively easy compared to the NBA's very own Fragile Frankie Merman, Kevin Durant, who had to have his agent change the passwords on his seven burner accounts after reading this doozy live on ABC.

Way to hang in there, KD. Glad to see you're making progress.