Trending
Whatever Floats Your Boat

Robin Lopez turns Mean Tweets into hilarious (and very NSFW) sexual revelation

By
an hour ago

One of Jimmy Kimmel's oldest, bestest bits is Mean Tweets, wherein famous people who have built multi-million-dollar careers on not reading the comments are forced to, you guessed it, read the comments. As you know, the internet can be a harsh and unforgiving hellscape, and many a carefully manicured, immaculately smelling ego has been bruised via Kimmel's favorite celebrity grounding device. Not NBA twins Brook and Robin Lopez, however, who turned the 2019 NBA Edition of Mean Tweets into Mean Tweets: After Dark on Thursday. Fellas, take it away.

When the Tweet begins with "If Brook and Robin Lopez are really twins..." you really think it's heading in a different (albeit equally depraved) direction. But then Robin Lopez comes out of left field with a deadpan to haunt your dreams for the rest of eternity:

RELATED: Arturo Vidal pledges to donate testicles if Barcelona lose to Liverpool, Barcelona lose to Liverpool

We're not going to get into specifics of Lopez's boudoir exploits except to say that The Loop is a proudly judgement-free zone. What happens in [looks up where the hell Robin Lopez actually plays] Chicago, stays in Chicago. Plus, the Lopez bros got off comparatively easy compared to the NBA's very own Fragile Frankie Merman, Kevin Durant, who had to have his agent change the passwords on his seven burner accounts after reading this doozy live on ABC.

Way to hang in there, KD. Glad to see you're making progress.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

New Balance trolls Warriors fans with fantastic Kawhi Leonard billboard on Oakland highway

an hour ago
Whatever Floats Your Boat

Robin Lopez turns Mean Tweets into hilarious (and very NSFW) sexual revelation

an hour ago
You're All Winners

Disgruntled baby boomers dealt huge blow as National Spelling Bee crowns 8 co-champs

3 hours ago
Superstitions

LPGA pro hopes eating Subway every day at this week's U.S. Women's Open will be her lucky...

a day ago
Hot Takes

Broadcaster, upset that Derek Dietrich is having fun bashing dingers, says Dietrich's dead be...

a day ago
When You Gotta Go...

Carl Gunnarsson asks coach for "one more chance" at urinal before scoring Stanley Cup Final...

a day ago
Helloooo Newman

Newman throws out first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game, Mets choke away five-run lead

May 30, 2019
Gambling

Here are 15 Drake-related NBA Finals prop bets you can actually make

May 29, 2019
Boyz of Summer

Shirtless Tom Brady asks #SB2K crew for swing advice, is already in full summer mode

May 29, 2019
Random Daggers

Jeopardy legends James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings exchange savage Twitter barbs

May 29, 2019
Viral Videos

Tiger Woods juuuust missed hole-in-one while playing Memorial pro-am with Peyton Manning

May 29, 2019
Rich Guy Stuff

Odell Beckham Jr. immortalizes "The Catch" with Rolls-Royce hood ornament

May 29, 2019
Fails

This is it, this is the worst first pitch in Major League Baseball history

May 29, 2019
Bow chicka wow wow

Pat Shurmur keeps Giants' offseason rolling with Hall-of-Fame Freudian slip

May 28, 2019
Tiger Woods Foundation

Man bids $75,000 at Tiger Jam to caddie for Tiger Woods in a pro-am

May 28, 2019
Huzzah!

Harvard baseball has most Harvard reaction to making first College World Series in 14 years

May 28, 2019
The Grind

The Tiger Woods comeback you missed, Jena Sims' unwavering support for Brooks Koepka, and Na's...

May 28, 2019
If You Come At The King...

14-year-old with cojones of steel challenges LeBron James to a three-point contest

May 28, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods Live Blog: Woods looks to make Day 2 mo…
The LoopNew Balance trolls Warriors fans with fantastic Kaw…
The LoopRobin Lopez turns Mean Tweets into hilarious (and v…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection