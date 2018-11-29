Trending
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

By
an hour ago

The craziest thing about college football isn't the CFP. It's not the parade of batshit be-mulleted coaches nor their scroll-like recruiting violation rap sheets. It's not even Gus Johnson howling at the moon every time Iowa hits a seven-yard slant. It's the patently ridiculous bowl game names, which continue, with each passing year (and potential advertiser), to blur reality and parody into a single ironic smear. In that absurdist spirit, we mixed up 15 2018 bowl games—some real and some very, very fake—to put your CFB knowledge to the test. Think you can still tell the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl from the Comedy Central East-West Bowl? We'd like to see you try, hot shot (no, seriously.)

Answer key at bottom

1. Draft Kings Atlantic City Bowl

2. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

3. Applebee’s Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood Bowl

BYU v Utah
Gene Sweeney Jr.

4. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

5. Cheez-It Bowl

6. Chipotle Burrito Bowl

7. South Central Louisiana Bourbon Bowl

LSU v Texas A&amp;M
Bob Levey

8. San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

9. Money Mutual Hanukkah Bowl

10. Servpro First Responder Bowl

11. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

12. Don’t Mess With Texas Bowl

USC v Texas
Tim Warner

13. Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Bowl

14. Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

15. Kodiak Chew Alaska Bowl

ANSWER KEY

1. Draft Kings Atlantic City Bowl - Fake

2. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Real

3. Applebee’s Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood Bowl - Fake

4. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Real

5. Cheez-It Bowl - Real

6. Chipotle Burrito Bowl - Fake

7. South Central Louisiana Bourbon Bowl - Fake

8. San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Real

9. Money Mutual Hanukkah Bowl - Fake

10. Servpro First Responder Bowl - Real

11. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Real

12. Don’t Mess With Texas Bowl - Fake

13. Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Bowl - Fake

14. Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl - Real

15. Kodiak Chew Alaska Bowl - Fake

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Team Game

Maple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal, deserves pay raise

an hour ago
Bowl SZN

QUIZ: Can you tell these fake college football bowl games from their real-life counterparts?

an hour ago
Big Cat's Best Shots

The best shot from every year of Tiger Woods' professional career

2 hours ago
Well Played

Atlanta Hawks announcers switch to golf commentator mode to mock quiet crowd in Charlotte

3 hours ago
Trainwrecks

Mike Francesa said Jeremy Shockey, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in a Super Bowl, never came...

5 hours ago
Arms for Days

This incredible Anthony Davis photo perfectly sums up his freakish wingspan

6 hours ago
Tour Life

Former Ryder Cupper holes fantastic flop shot — in his backyard

a day ago
Fails

Man pleads guilty to dumb baby gender reveal that caused massive wildfire, $8 million in...

a day ago
Local Legends

Watch NYC's Tiger Hood follow Tiger Woods by making a "hole-in-one" of his own

November 28, 2018
Way Off

This is it, this is the worst answer in Jeopardy! history

November 28, 2018
Well Played

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has perfect response to chirping Lakers, Warriors, and...

November 28, 2018
Superfans

This dog dressing up as Tiger Woods for "The Match" will brighten up your day

November 28, 2018
Weekend at Bernie's

Irish soccer team fakes player's death to get out of game because forfeiting is boring

November 28, 2018
Hand-Eye Coordination

Matt Duchene smashes screamer out of mid-air, might have second career as trick-shot artiste

November 28, 2018
Viral Videos

The best dunker in the world might be this middle school. . . science teacher?

November 27, 2018
Bad Beats

Fan lets loose excruciating "NOOO!" as Hawaii basketball fails to cover on missed layup

November 27, 2018
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's $9 million haul, Jordan Spieth's competing wedding, and the legend of Ho-sung...

November 27, 2018
Nope!

If you want to NEVER go hang gliding, definitely watch this video of a guy somehow avoiding on...

November 27, 2018
Related
The LoopEagles tight end goes undercover as crazy dude who …
The LoopPuppy Bowl players are now on...Tinder? - Golf Dige…
The LoopJason Peters' custom Super Bowl truck is pure vehic…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection