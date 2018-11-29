The craziest thing about college football isn't the CFP . It's not the parade of batshit be-mulleted coaches nor their scroll-like recruiting violation rap sheets . It's not even Gus Johnson howling at the moon every time Iowa hits a seven-yard slant. It's the patently ridiculous bowl game names, which continue, with each passing year (and potential advertiser), to blur reality and parody into a single ironic smear. In that absurdist spirit, we mixed up 15 2018 bowl games—some real and some very, very fake—to put your CFB knowledge to the test. Think you can still tell the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl from the Comedy Central East-West Bowl ? We'd like to see you try, hot shot (no, seriously.)

Answer key at bottom

1. Draft Kings Atlantic City Bowl

2. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

3. Applebee’s Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood Bowl

Pinterest Gene Sweeney Jr.

4. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

5. Cheez-It Bowl

6. Chipotle Burrito Bowl

7. South Central Louisiana Bourbon Bowl

Pinterest Bob Levey

8. San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

9. Money Mutual Hanukkah Bowl

10. Servpro First Responder Bowl

11. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

12. Don’t Mess With Texas Bowl

Pinterest Tim Warner

13. Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Bowl

14. Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

15. Kodiak Chew Alaska Bowl

ANSWER KEY

1. Draft Kings Atlantic City Bowl - Fake

2. Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Real

3. Applebee’s Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood Bowl - Fake

4. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Real

5. Cheez-It Bowl - Real

6. Chipotle Burrito Bowl - Fake

7. South Central Louisiana Bourbon Bowl - Fake

8. San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Real

9. Money Mutual Hanukkah Bowl - Fake

10. Servpro First Responder Bowl - Real

11. Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Real

12. Don’t Mess With Texas Bowl - Fake

13. Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Bowl - Fake

14. Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl - Real

15. Kodiak Chew Alaska Bowl - Fake