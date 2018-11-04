Trending
Dana Holgorsen telling his team "let's f-ing win the game" is the ballsiest move of the year

Dana Holgorsen knows how to talk a big game, something we've documented here in the past, even if it was a shot at lowly Rutgers. The only, tiny problem with that is that he hasn't quite backed it up, at least since West Virginia left the Big East following a huge Orange Bowl win in 2011. Since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012 though, Holgorsen has had just one 10-win season, gone 1-4 in bowl games and has yet to win a Big 12 title.

But one game, and one gutsy call, may have changed the whole perception of Holgorsen on Saturday in Texas, where his team trailed the Longhorns 41-34 with 24 seconds to play. That's when this happened (Gus Johnson remains the GOAT):

Will Grier's dime of a touchdown pass to Gary Jennings pulled WVU within one, and Holgorsen did not hesitate on the decision of whether or not to go for two. In fact, he turned to his team and told them "let's f-ing win the game" in what is easily the ballsiest move you'll see all year:

On the ensuing two-point conversion, Grier connected with his top target David Sills, but the officials determined that Texas head coach Tom Herman had called timeout prior to the play. So what did Holgorsen do? He sent his offense right back out there and went for it again anyway, and he put the ball in the hands of his best player:

Boss. Moves. Only. West Virginia held off a miracle from the Longhorns, and won the game 42-41, arguably Holgorsen's biggest win at the school to date. After a down season last year that saw WVU go 7-6 and lose their bowl game, Holgorsen now has them at 7-1, and tied for first in the Big 12 with a conference record of 5-1. They now control their own destiny, with a home game against TCU next week followed by a road game against Oklahoma State and a massive home finale against Oklahoma, who they could play again the following week in the Big 12 title game. If they can keep it rolling, they will be in the College Football Playoff conversation, something that didn't seem possible after they laid a dud at Iowa State last month. We'll remember this gutsy call from Holgorsen if the Mountaineers can go on a magical run.

