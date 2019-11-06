Trending
Pringles Turducken Friendsgiving Feast
Kellogg Company

Well folks, believe or not, Thanksgiving is upon us once again. That means food, family, football and the most important ingredient of all: A gastronomically terrifying new set of chips from the sick, sick minds over at Pringles. Humble pilgrims and pilgrettes of the New World, feast your eyes on the 2019 Friendsgiving Feast, now featuring Pringles Turducken chips!

We first reported on Pringles' crimes against Thanksgiving back in 2017, when they first unveiled their soul-crushing version of Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixins. Featuring eight flavors—turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese and pumpkin pie—the set brought holiday hopelessness to bold new lows and was an immediate viral hit. Now the canned chip pioneers are upping the ante with the third edition of a thing should have never existed in the first place, including classics like cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie, as well as turkey, duck, and chicken flavors that can be stacked to create the ultimate crispy potato Turducken.

The Friendsgiving Feast Turducken set—which is best eaten sans friends (and pants) in the dark while ugly crying through your third rewatch of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving—will be available in super-duper limited quantities beginning Thursday, November 7th at noon ET. If you're looking to offend grandma, your Yelp Elite cousin, Squanto, and the very scientific concept of taste buds, you can cop your Pringles Turducken chips here.

