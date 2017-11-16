Pringles unveils entire Thanksgiving dinner in chip form, now excuse us while we puke

How you feel about Thanksgiving directly correlates to how good at cooking your family is. Christmas is about the gifts giving, July 4th only asks that you know how to warm up a hot dog, and Halloween, well, you don’t need to do anything to Reese’s. Those are perfect just the way they are. Thanksgiving, however, requires a certain degree of culinary acumen and some real old-world effort, and if your family isn’t willing or able to put in the turkey time, then Thanksgiving dinner rapidly devolves into a boxed mashed potatoes and wine binge.

Thankfully for the gastronomically challenged masses of America, however, cylindrical potato chip purveyor Pringles are here to help, offering not only a labor-free Thanksgiving alternative, but one that makes mom’s turkey jerky and stuffing soup look like Per Se by comparison: The whole Thanksgiving shebang in potato chip form.

Pinterest Maria Yagoda

Featuring eight different flavors—Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie—Pringles’ Thanksgiving Dinner pack has each increasingly depressing stage of your already hope-shattering meal covered. And for those particularly adventurous but apparently oven-less souls, Pringles also suggests “stacking” different chip combos to create exciting new flavor explosions like “The Leftover Sandwich” (Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potato, Puke), “The Touchdown” (Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Creamed Corn, Puke), and "The Holiday Sweater" (Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie, Mashed Potato, Puke).

Pringles’ Thanksgiving Dinner is currently in beta testing and should arrive sometime around the apocalypse.