2018 World Cup

Polish mullet kid emerges as the next World Cup hero

5 hours ago

It's been a pretty great World Cup so far, with wonder goals, surprising upsets, and just enough controversy keeping things interesting game after game after game after game (after game after game after game...). The true stars of the tournament have emerged off the pitch, however, first with the unofficial abuela of Mexico and now with Polish Mullet Kid, who rolled up to Poland's Group H showdown with Senegal on Tuesday rocking some flow for the ages:

Soon after the unveiling of that all-night party in-the-back, Senegal's coach Aliou Cissé logged his own submission for "Viral World Cup Moment of the Day" with this incredible interpretation of a fist pump, but while the Lions of Teranga topped Poland 2-1 on the field, Cissé's celebration was only good enough for a draw here in the Twitterverse:

