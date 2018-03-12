Trending
The 2018 Minnesota State High School All-Hockey Hair Team is here

3 hours ago

The Minnesota State High School All-Hockey Hair Team has become one of America's Canada's proudest hockey traditions, and the 2018 edition more than lives up to predecessor's legacy of luscious locks. A veritable icecapade of big salad, wild flow, and obligatory mullets, this year's crop (ahem) is more diverse than ever before, so grab a comb and let's get to the lineup:

RELATED: Australia's first-ever mullet festival makes Jaromir Jagr look clean cut

Meanwhile, if you're looking for the full follicle experience, make sure to check out Game On! Minnesota's complete unveiling vid below. You're doing God's work, gentlemen.

