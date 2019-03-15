Players Championship 2019: Patrick Reed gives cockiest quote ever when asked about his Masters Champions Dinner

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Typically, the previous year's Masters winner will reveal his Champions Dinner menu the week of the tournament. While it sounds weird to care about what a bunch of dudes are chowing down on behind closed doors, it adds a fun element to Tuesday of Masters week, sparking debate on who has had the best (or most curious) menu since Ben Hogan started the tradition in 1952.

2018 winner Patrick Reed went a different route, unveiling his food options to the press back in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He knew exactly what he wanted already, so why make everybody wait?

In fact, Reed knew what was on his menu before he even won the Masters. Following his second-round at the Players Championship, he was asked how much time and thought he put into it, and he responded with the cockiest quote ever:

"Oh, I knew that back when I was 13," said Reed. "I mean, it was always a bone-in ribeye, mac and cheese, creamed corn, creamed spinach. I'm going to fatten those boys up a little bit."

He's certainly never lacked in the confidence department. That's why it's hard to doubt that he really did have his menu planned out when he was a teenager. Safe to say he's excited for the meal, as everyone in attendance should be.

"I could eat a ribeye steak for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and mac and cheese, same thing. It was one of those things where it was a pretty easy decision, it was just kind of refine it a little bit and bring up options where if guys don't want t eat something heavy they have a lighter option as well. I really just want everyone to enjoy the night and have something good to eat, no matter what it is."

Amen. Reed, who played alongside Tiger Woods and Webb Simpson on Friday, fired a three-under 69 that has him at six under for the tournament, which is within shouting distance of the lead. He finished his day by hitting the flagstick on the par-3 eighth and making birdie and then closing with another birdie at the ninth. No wonder he was feeling himself afterwards.

