Patrick Reed reveals his Champions Dinner menu for the 2019 Masters

Patrick Reed might be a divisive figure . But when it comes to culinary matters, the man is a crowd pleaser.

As reigning Masters champ, Reed has the honor of creating the menu for the tournament's Champions Dinner. Speaking at Kapalua ahead of this week's Tournament of Champions, Reed revealed what his fellow green jacket winners can expect at Augusta this spring.

"I'm definitely going to fatten everyone up. I'm going to go with the bone in rib eye, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, creamed corn," Reed said.

In itself, a carte du jour that earns thumbs-up from most. But Reed, ever the gracious host, is cognizant that spread might not suit everyone's appetite, and will offer other dishes as well.

"I'll go Caesar salad, but then also I was going to do—I was going to make multiple options, because some guys might not like steak," said Reed. "So there will be grilled chicken, there will be probably some kind of seafood as well as probably a couple healthier options.

"Hopefully I can please the 30 something guys that are in the room. I mean, putting a piece of meat in front of them I think would do that, right?"

More so than Danny Willett's cottage pies .

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS