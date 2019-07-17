Trending
Peak Philly

Philadelphia reporter asks two young kids in Phillies gear if the Phillies are going to win. It did not go well

By
2 hours ago

If you know anything about Philadelphia fans, you're aware they have the ultimate love/hate relationship with all their teams. When you're winning, they are ride or die, so much so that the light poles in the city needed to be greased so people don't climb them in celebration. When you're losing, well, they loathe you more than they loathe rival teams like the New York Giants or Atlanta Braves.

RELATED: Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the pen

This sentiment is not lost on the children of Philadelphia either, ones who have seen their dads chuck a few wooder ices against the wall after another Bryce Harper strikeout. Two kids who made the local news on Monday night would fall under this category, as neither were very high on the Phillies chances of beating the L.A. Dodgers. Watch as this reporter fishes for an easy and adorable "Phillies are going to win!" reply, only for these kids to hit her with some harsh truth:

These kids, who, by the way, are that reporter's kids, are Philly through and through, and it turns out they were spot on. In the opening game of the Dodgers-Phillies series on Monday, L.A. pounded the Phils 16-2, giving them their third loss in four games to continue their mid-season tailspin. Clearly, these tikes have been following both the Phillies and Dodgers closely all year, because they handicapped this game perfectly.

On Tuesday night, however, they must have been pleasantly surprised to see the Phillies erase a 8-6 deficit in the bottom of the ninth to get a much-needed victory. Harper saved the day:

Those two kids probably looked at each other after this happened and said "about time, we're only paying this chump $330 million over the next 13 years."

RELATED: No one has ever done a quicker 180 than this Philly sports broadcaster did on Bryce Harper

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Big Baller Bust

This Big Baller Brand's going-out-of-business sale is the saddest, greatest thing you'll ever...

an hour ago
First Blood

British Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitter ridiculing his Wimbledon outfit

an hour ago
Peak Philly

Philadelphia reporter asks two young kids in Phillies gear if the Phillies are going to win....

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch a British Open rookie make an eagle by THROWING his golf ball in the hole

3 hours ago
Memory Lane

British Open 2019: Why does Rory McIlroy have a washing machine logo on his shirt? The answer...

21 hours ago
Come Again?

If you heard MLB players saying anything weird last week, it's because Jimmy Fallon put them...

21 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka snubs Tiger Woods, a new worst celebrity golfer emerges & Jena Sims turns heads...

a day ago
Must Watch

British Open 2019: This Nike mini-doc will have you emptying the bank account on Rory McIlroy...

July 16, 2019
First Pitches

Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the...

July 16, 2019
Love is A Highway

Local idiot marries can of Keystone Light because true love knows no bounds

July 15, 2019
Bottoms Up

T.J. Oshie funnels beer at American Century Championship, continues proud tradition of Caps'...

July 15, 2019
Home of the Brave

British Open 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner rocks '1776' hat to Royal Portrush practice...

July 15, 2019
Highlights

Sean Payton hit a recovery shot off a boat that would make Phil Mickelson jealous

July 15, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon 2019 was the sunset of legends

July 15, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson claims he's lost 15 pounds during six-day fast ahead of the Open Championship

July 14, 2019
Memes For Days

The real winner of Wimbledon this year? Woody Harrelson, of course

July 14, 2019
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

July 13, 2019
Absolute Units

The height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow Celtics rookie will scramble your brain an...

July 12, 2019
Related
The LoopThis Big Baller Brand's going-out-of-business sale …
The LoopBritish Open 2019: Jon Rahm was not amused by Twitt…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Is the current best iron player …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection