Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the pen

Danielle Kang grew up in Southern California. She's spent most of her life circling the globe playing golf in bucolic warm-weather climes. The gritty, grafty, Cheez-Whizy world of Philadelphia—where the traffic lights are greased with Crisco and the city icon is a giant orange monster who takes no shit from anyone, least of all Santa —might as well be a different planet. But on Monday night, Kang got herself acquainted with the City of Brotherly Love in the best way imaginable: By heading down to Citizens Bank Park on a steamy summer night for some good ol' Phillies baseball. It was a head first dive into the deep end of Philly culture, but Kang acquitted herself like a true local, kicking off the evening with her first-ever cheesesteak...

...before taking to the mound throw some serious smoke, which even overpowered Philly's other giant creepy monster mascot:

Needless to say, somewhere John Kruk is smiling (and probably air-toasting an imaginary Yuengling).

Given some of the first pitches we've seen of late, Kang's—despite being a bit up in the zone—showed some serious promise, and the practice clip she shared to Instagram was even more encouraging. The Phillies who have been slipping n' sliding in the NL East like a kid at Water Country the past six weeks, ended up getting stomped by the Dodgers 16-2, giving up nine runs in the final three innings. If that trend continues, maybe they'll end up needing Kang's help in the pen after all. Hell, if a brat named Henry Rowengartner could do it for the Cubs back in '93, there's no reason to believe an actual professional athlete couldn't.

Obscure straight-to-VHS Disney movie references aside, however, Kang was in town promoting the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which will be held at nearby Aronimink Golf Club next June. Opposing batters, mark your calendars accordingly.

