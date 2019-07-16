Trending
First Pitches

Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the pen

By
4 hours ago
Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
Rich Schultz

Danielle Kang grew up in Southern California. She's spent most of her life circling the globe playing golf in bucolic warm-weather climes. The gritty, grafty, Cheez-Whizy world of Philadelphia—where the traffic lights are greased with Crisco and the city icon is a giant orange monster who takes no shit from anyone, least of all Santa—might as well be a different planet. But on Monday night, Kang got herself acquainted with the City of Brotherly Love in the best way imaginable: By heading down to Citizens Bank Park on a steamy summer night for some good ol' Phillies baseball. It was a head first dive into the deep end of Philly culture, but Kang acquitted herself like a true local, kicking off the evening with her first-ever cheesesteak...

...before taking to the mound throw some serious smoke, which even overpowered Philly's other giant creepy monster mascot:

Needless to say, somewhere John Kruk is smiling (and probably air-toasting an imaginary Yuengling).

Given some of the first pitches we've seen of late, Kang's—despite being a bit up in the zone—showed some serious promise, and the practice clip she shared to Instagram was even more encouraging. The Phillies who have been slipping n' sliding in the NL East like a kid at Water Country the past six weeks, ended up getting stomped by the Dodgers 16-2, giving up nine runs in the final three innings. If that trend continues, maybe they'll end up needing Kang's help in the pen after all. Hell, if a brat named Henry Rowengartner could do it for the Cubs back in '93, there's no reason to believe an actual professional athlete couldn't.

Obscure straight-to-VHS Disney movie references aside, however, Kang was in town promoting the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which will be held at nearby Aronimink Golf Club next June. Opposing batters, mark your calendars accordingly.

RELATED: Dad-of-the-year bare-hands Phillies homer while holding baby

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Grind

Brooks Koepka snubs Tiger Woods, a new worst celebrity golfer emerges & Jena Sims turns heads...

2 hours ago
Must Watch

British Open 2019: This Nike mini-doc will have you emptying the bank account on Rory McIlroy...

3 hours ago
First Pitches

Danielle Kang throws first pitch at Phillies game, could definitely earn a setup role in the...

4 hours ago
Love is A Highway

Local idiot marries can of Keystone Light because true love knows no bounds

a day ago
Bottoms Up

T.J. Oshie funnels beer at American Century Championship, continues proud tradition of Caps'...

a day ago
Home of the Brave

British Open 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner rocks '1776' hat to Royal Portrush practice...

July 15, 2019
Highlights

Sean Payton hit a recovery shot off a boat that would make Phil Mickelson jealous

July 15, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon 2019 was the sunset of legends

July 15, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson claims he's lost 15 pounds during six-day fast ahead of the Open Championship

July 14, 2019
Memes For Days

The real winner of Wimbledon this year? Woody Harrelson, of course

July 14, 2019
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

July 13, 2019
Absolute Units

The height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow Celtics rookie will scramble your brain an...

July 12, 2019
Hidden Talents

According to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt roller is...Steve Kerr?

July 12, 2019
Viral Videos

Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

July 11, 2019
Makes You Think

The NFL offseason has Jacoby Brissett pondering big questions...like is the sun actually hot?

July 11, 2019
Frickin' Laser Beams

This shot from Justin Thomas sounds more like a heat-seeking missile than a 3-wood

July 11, 2019
Golf Course Crash Course

British Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of the British Open rota

July 11, 2019
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the...

July 11, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursWhat a day looks like for Stacy Lewis as an LPGA pl…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: "I'm not worried about the resul…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: It doesn't sound like Irish golf…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection