Trending
Peak Philly

No one has ever done a quicker 180 than this Philly sports broadcaster did on Bryce Harper

By
an hour ago

On Thursday afternoon, at long last, Bryce Harper finally signed the mega-deal he had been seeking all off-season. After much speculation throughout the winter, the Philadelphia Phillies ended up locking up the star outfielder for the next 13 years, with $330 million guaranteed, the most in sports history. Not bad!

While the Phillies seemed to be in the driver’s seat for some time, rumors naturally began to swirl with each passing day. The longer Harper went unsigned, the more that was bound to happen, as teams like the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs were suddenly in the mix. It reached a point where the Phillies were not only no longer the favorite to land the slugger, but they were out on him entirely.

That prompted a fiery take that would have taken all the water on the earth to put out from Philadelphia sports radio personality Angelo Cataldi, who went full scorched earth on Harper on Thursday morning. Feast your eyes on this beauty:

Before we get to the good stuff, you’ve got to respect the “here’s my latest take” move. At least he prepared us all for what we were about to see, which started with arguably the least self-aware statement in the history of sports - “he had a chance to play in sports heaven.” Nothing SCREAMS sports heaven like Philadelphia, where they are currently running their Super Bowl MVP QB out of town and where they run through NHL goalies like M&Ms. These folks wanted Doug Pederson OUT in year one, too. You think they are going to pat Bryce Harper on the head and tell him it’s all going to be OK when he’s mired in an 2-for-25, 14 strikeout slump? I’m going to lean no.

Next up, we have “now he can go to hell.” Peak Philly right there. Sports heaven, am I right! “When he returns to Philly as an opponent he will receiver our full wrath with a boo like nothing he has ever heard. Believe it.” Oh, no, THE HORROR! Please, don’t boo him sir, please! Good to see they’ve moved on from tossing batteries at guys they hate though. So there’s that.

Angelo’s tweet was of course before the signing. Let’s check in on our man now:

This is the Philly sports experience right here, and believe it or not, it kind of does prove his point in his original tweet. Do well and you will be a God in Philly forever (sports heaven), don’t do well and they’ll tell you to go F--- yourself and die (sports hell). No in between. A passionate bunch, to say the least.

RELATED: Dad-of-the-year bare-hands Phillies homer while holding baby

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Peak Philly

No one has ever done a quicker 180 than this Philly sports broadcaster did on Bryce Harper

an hour ago
Hidden Talents

Jon Rahm and his fiancée submit their NFL Combine film, sadly, won't get drafted

2 hours ago
Rules, Man

Rickie Fowler trolls new drop rules with game-changing technique at Honda Classic

2 hours ago
Light The Lamp

In the least surprising news ever, Jaromir Jagr is still an absolute SNIPE show at the age of...

3 hours ago
Funemployed

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy really, really hates referees, high school basketball...

6 hours ago
Top Chef: Mets Edition

Brandon Nimmo gives himself food poisoning trying to cook chicken, is a Met to the core

6 hours ago
Surprising Legends

The best 3-point shooter in the world might be this pop-a-shot national champ

7 hours ago
NBA

Rajon Rondo does A+ Craig Kimbrel impression, nearly takes JaVale McGee's head off with...

7 hours ago
Courses
February 27, 2019
Drink Up
February 27, 2019
Beer League Heroes

This goalie who purposely snapped an opponent's stick in half should be banned from life

February 27, 2019
College Football

The odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner are out, and it's Tua, Trevor and ... Jalen?

February 27, 2019
Life Lessons

Young NBA fan learns quickly that you do NOT mess with Russell Westbrook

February 27, 2019
NBA

Clippers broadcast jokes that Robert "Tractor" Traylor is playing in Over-40 YMCA league, that...

February 27, 2019
Viral Videos

Inspiring one-armed golf prodigy is now hitting Little League home runs like a boss

February 27, 2019
These Guys Are Good

Injured PGA Tour pro proves he could still crush you at golf with his one good arm

February 26, 2019
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

February 26, 2019
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s rare feat, Paulina Gretzky’s motivational photos, and Tiger Woods' incredible...

February 26, 2019
Related
The LoopINTENSE new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler hopes to l…
The LoopUber driver films Eagles fans the weekend before th…
The LoopAllen Iverson gave an all-time drunk interview at l…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection