Phil Being Phil6 hours ago

Phil Mickelson showing Shubhankar Sharma how to deal with TV wires was perfect

By

Shubhankar Sharma figured to have a learning experience playing with Phil Mickelson in Sunday's final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship. But he wound up getting an actual lesson from Professor Phil regarding the rules on the fifth hole.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson initially thought Shubhanker Sharma was a reporter

After hitting his approach shot over the green, the 21-year-old from India was unsure of how to proceed with his golf ball nestled among some TV wires. But in stepped the 47-year-old veteran who has made a living of escaping from interesting spots on golf courses to help. Watch as Mickelson morphs into a rules official and even assists the rising star with moving the wire. And then watch as Sharma morphs into Mickelson and nearly holes his chip shot:

Good stuff. And good thing Shubhankar's ball wasn't actually laying on a wire. Phil probably would have recommended he just play it as it lies to get more spin.

RELATED: Watch Phil Mickelson tell fans he'll sign autographs later -- in Spanish

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson blew off Shubhankar Sharma thinking …
Golf News & ToursHenrik Stenson doesn't need much of an excuse to ne…
Golf News & ToursFrancesco Molinari goes on Twitter rant after getti…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection