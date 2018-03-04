Phil Mickelson showing Shubhankar Sharma how to deal with TV wires was perfect

Shubhankar Sharma figured to have a learning experience playing with Phil Mickelson in Sunday's final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship. But he wound up getting an actual lesson from Professor Phil regarding the rules on the fifth hole.

After hitting his approach shot over the green, the 21-year-old from India was unsure of how to proceed with his golf ball nestled among some TV wires. But in stepped the 47-year-old veteran who has made a living of escaping from interesting spots on golf courses to help. Watch as Mickelson morphs into a rules official and even assists the rising star with moving the wire. And then watch as Sharma morphs into Mickelson and nearly holes his chip shot:

Good stuff. And good thing Shubhankar's ball wasn't actually laying on a wire. Phil probably would have recommended he just play it as it lies to get more spin.

