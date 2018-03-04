Watch Phil Mickelson tell fans he'll sign autographs after the round -- in Spanish

No matter where he shows up, Phil Mickelson is and always will be a fan favorite. That includes Mexico, where the crowd will be heavily in his favor on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship despite the incredible story of rising star Shubhankar Sharma .

On the way to the range before his final round, Mickelson displayed one of the many reasons he's so beloved by the fans, who are already out in full force at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Many of them appeared to be clamoring for Mickelson's autograph, and Golf Channel cameras picked up this awesome exchange of Lefty telling them he will sign after the round -- in Spanish. Check it out:

What can't this guy do? 42 PGA Tour wins, five majors, still competing week in, week out at 47-years-old AND he's bilingual? That, or he was practicing this in the mirror all night until he perfected it. Knowing Mickelson, either scenario is possible. If he goes on to win, don't be surprised if he does the entire post-victory press conference in Spanish.

