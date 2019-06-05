Trending
History, At Pebble Beach!

Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one in Jim Nantz's backyard at Pebble Beach, drops the mic/club on all the haters

While many of golf's biggest names are doing their U.S. Open prep at the RBC Canadian Open, Phil Mickelson decided he'd go straight to the host site to begin mapping out his game plan. First up was a practice round on a beautiful morning at Pebble Beach, where Lefty even found time to give his followers a bump-and-run tutorial on "MC Tip Tuesday," as he calls it.

Looks like a strong day at Pebble. Somehow, it got better for Phil in the afternoon, when he went to the next best place at Pebble Beach besides the course itself: Jim Nantz's backyard, which features a replica of the famous par-3 seventh hole.

Mickelson, who always has a flair for the dramatic, stepped to the tee and struck a perfect chip that found the bottom of the cup, yielding a mic/wedge drop on the haters. And yes, the Masters theme was playing while all this was going on (we think it plays on loop at Nantz's house):

Nantz's backyard, Nantz commentating, what looks to be perfect weather and an ace. You just can't beat that Tuesday. If you're wondering why the sound cut out during Mickelson's celebration, I think a nice "that's how it's done motherf----" from Phil was muted out. A+ production job!

With the ace, Mickelson joins an elite club of people to A. get invited to Nantz's house and B. make a hole-in-one and earn a spot on Nantz's "Pebble Beach Pebble." Below is a screenshot from a video taken in September of 2017 of the names that have been engraved for their aces:

Quite the list of names, and we're sure many have been added since. On a recent Golf Digest podcast, Nantz said that Billy Horschel was the most recent player to knock one in. The Pebble may be running out of room, but hopefully there is some left for Mickelson, who is a worthy addition.

