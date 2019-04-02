Jim Nantz on caddying for Jack Nicklaus, celebrity aces in his backyard, and the Masters moment that made him most nervous

Doing play-by-play for the Masters, the Super Bowl, and the NCAA Final Four is a broadcaster’s bucket list. For Jim Nantz , it’s a good couple months. It's also something that didn't come by accident.

"People say 'dream big,' that's kind of one of those motivational sayings, but I would dream hard, meaning I just wanted it so badly, I could feel it," Nantz told Golf Digest. "I was just overcome with the idea that one day I wanted to be one of those voices at the Masters and work for CBS and cover the NFL. I was just completely enchanted by all the things they did."

The longtime CBS announcer and voice of the Masters will be back in his favorite perch at Augusta National next week. And despite more than three decades of making this April pilgrimage, Nantz remains just as excited as he was for his first Masters in 1986. He’s just not nearly as nervous.

Amid his most hectic time (In addition to everything else, Nantz writes a monthly column for Golf Digest ) of the year, Nantz joined the Golf Digest Podcast to share stories ranging from that memorable—and anxious—first Masters, caddying for Jack Nicklaus, and celebrity backyard holes-in-one at his Pebble Beach home. Plus, Sam Weinman, Keely Levins, and myself discussed Kevin Kisner’s big win, the big gimme dustup between Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar, and a unexpected big fist pump. Please have a listen.