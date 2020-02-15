PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

Roses are red, violets are blue. But Tiger Woods wears red on Sundays, and even fellow PGA Tour pros care a lot more about him on Valentine's Day than their significant others.

OK, so that doesn't quite flow off the tongue, but one PGA Tour WAG certainly felt that way on Friday. On what's supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, Jessica Hadwin was pretty sure her husband was more excited about his different kind of date with the 15-time major champ in the third round of the Genesis Invitational .

And considering it's the Canadian's first time being paired with the Big Cat, well, sorry, Jessica. We're sure you got Adam something lovely, but we're also pretty sure you're right it doesn't quite measure up (by the way, having Jordan Spieth as your third isn't too shabby, either) to that.

Speaking of Valentine's Day presents, here's a list of our favorite gifts for golfers . Although, if you need that at this point, you're probably in the doghouse.

And no, a tee time with Tiger Woods isn't on there. If you haven't figured it out by now, that's not easy to come by and pretty darn special. Again, sorry, Jessica.

RELATED: 101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP