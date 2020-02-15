Trending
Tour Life

PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

By
4 minutes ago
Jeff Gross

Roses are red, violets are blue. But Tiger Woods wears red on Sundays, and even fellow PGA Tour pros care a lot more about him on Valentine's Day than their significant others.

OK, so that doesn't quite flow off the tongue, but one PGA Tour WAG certainly felt that way on Friday. On what's supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, Jessica Hadwin was pretty sure her husband was more excited about his different kind of date with the 15-time major champ in the third round of the Genesis Invitational.

And considering it's the Canadian's first time being paired with the Big Cat, well, sorry, Jessica. We're sure you got Adam something lovely, but we're also pretty sure you're right it doesn't quite measure up (by the way, having Jordan Spieth as your third isn't too shabby, either) to that.

Speaking of Valentine's Day presents, here's a list of our favorite gifts for golfers. Although, if you need that at this point, you're probably in the doghouse.

And no, a tee time with Tiger Woods isn't on there. If you haven't figured it out by now, that's not easy to come by and pretty darn special. Again, sorry, Jessica.

RELATED: 101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

PGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger Woods on Valentine's Day

7 minutes ago
Shots Fired

This quote from Brodie Van Wagenen is the biggest Mets win since Game 3 of the 2015 World...

20 hours ago
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

a day ago
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

a day ago
From The Parking Lot

Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

February 14, 2020
Wheeling and dealing

Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

February 14, 2020
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

February 13, 2020
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

February 13, 2020
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

February 13, 2020
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

February 13, 2020
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

February 13, 2020
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

February 13, 2020
Wedding Crashers

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Rickie Fowler's wedding (and some stuff you

February 12, 2020
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

February 12, 2020
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

February 12, 2020
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

February 12, 2020
Eat the Rich

We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is...

February 11, 2020
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

February 11, 2020
Related
The LoopPGA Tour WAG concedes she can't compete with Tiger …
Golf InstructionHow golf's top players knew to use the ground for p…
Golf News & ToursNo golfer was happier to make the cut at the Genesi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved