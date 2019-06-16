PGA Tour pro reveals he lies to Uber drivers about his job, draws funny responses from fellow players

Max Homa didn't qualify for this week's U.S. Open, but while the world's best golfers were at Pebble Beach, the recent first-time PGA Tour winner maintained his status as pro golf's best Twitter follow. On Friday night, Homa revealed he often lies about his profession to Uber drivers. It was a funny tweet in itself, but the responses from fellow tour pros made it even better.
First, here's Homa's tweet that kicked off the fun:
At least Homa talks to his drivers. Michael Kim tries to avoid communication altogether:
And Smylie Kaufman likes to shift the attention to his wife, who he pretends is the professional athlete in the couple:
https://twitter.com/SmylieKaufman10/status/1139756561172246528
Robert Damron pretends to make. . . hats?
https://twitter.com/RobertDDamron/status/1139716823765651456
That's about as random as Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn saying they are part of a maple syrup conglomerate in Wedding Crashers. But Graham DeLaet, who gives Homa a run for his money on Twitter, had the best response:
What are the odds?!
A very bad break, indeed, but a very amusing Twitter thread. Keep the responses coming, guys.