PGA Tour pro reveals he lies to Uber drivers about his job, draws funny responses from fellow players

Max Homa didn't qualify for this week's U.S. Open , but while the world's best golfers were at Pebble Beach, the recent first-time PGA Tour winner maintained his status as pro golf's best Twitter follow . On Friday night, Homa revealed he often lies about his profession to Uber drivers. It was a funny tweet in itself, but the responses from fellow tour pros made it even better.

First, here's Homa's tweet that kicked off the fun:

At least Homa talks to his drivers. Michael Kim tries to avoid communication altogether:

And Smylie Kaufman likes to shift the attention to his wife, who he pretends is the professional athlete in the couple:

Robert Damron pretends to make. . . hats?

That's about as random as Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn saying they are part of a maple syrup conglomerate in Wedding Crashers . But Graham DeLaet, who gives Homa a run for his money on Twitter, had the best response:

What are the odds?!

A very bad break, indeed, but a very amusing Twitter thread. Keep the responses coming, guys.

