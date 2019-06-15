PEBBLE BEACH — Gary Woodland leads at the midway point of the 2019 U.S. Open , but his nine-under total through 36 holes just tells a small part of the story at Pebble Beach. There have been breathtaking shots and head-scratching wardrobe decisions. An epic club snap and a caddie snap gone viral. And even a rogue … rake? Here's a look at 15 things that caught our attention on Thursday and Friday.

1.) Justin Rose’s putting

The guy didn’t miss from inside of 10 feet on Day 1 (15 of 15!) and it was more of the same on Friday as he moved to seven under to enter the weekend as the favorite (Sorry, Gary).

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

Hmm. Might be time to try that claw grip. . .

2.) Tiger Woods’ putting

Actually, Tiger putted well on Thursday, but he made nothing during Friday’s 72, which leaves him at even par entering the weekend. In fact, he ranked 142nd in strokes gained: putting despite getting a crack at smoother surfaces before the afternoon wave.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

Has he ever considered going to the claw?

3.) Jordan Spieth’s frustration

Spieth was involved in the two most viral clips from the first two days. First, he appeared to blame his caddie on Thursday for bad yardages. “Two perfect shots, Michael,” Spieth said. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.” Sadly, the video has been scrubbed from the Internet, but check out this one of fans enthusiastically supporting Greller on Friday:

And also on Friday …

4.) Jordan Spieth’s rake

In the heat of the moment Spieth appeared to blame a rake for a “tough break,” despite the fact he hit a poor shot from a bunker on No. 2:

After all that, Spieth is hanging around at one under. We look forward to him finding fault with a leader board on Saturday.

5.) Louis Oosthuizen’s swing

We could watch this on a loop all day long:

Louis sits in third place through 36 holes at six under. In other words, he's in great shape to start amassing another runner-up Grand Slam—and do some more lip-syncing .

6.) Sergio Garcia’s barbs

At himself, that is. Despite playing his way into contention on Thursday, the Spaniard said he felt “horrible” and gave himself “no chance” of winning. He's T-11 through 36 holes.

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

Sergio has a successful career as a motivational speaker lined up whenever he hangs up the clubs.

7.) Brooks Koepka’s hat

This is worse than the ones with the perpendicular writing he wore at the PGA Championship:

Pinterest Warren Little

And he's lurking at four under, which means he might be taking trophy photos we'll see for decades with that on. Awful.

8.) Justin Thomas’ pants

On the flip side, these are en fuego.

Pinterest Christian Petersen

Come at me.

9.) Victor Hovland’s pop

The World's No. 1 amateur golfer (until he turns pro next week) displayed some serious skills to shoot even par through 36 holes, but his tee shots really turned heads. In a Tuesday practice round, Hovland was out-driving Rory McIlroy and he leads the field in strokes gained: off-the-tee through two days.

Pinterest Warren Little

He's going to fare just fine on tour.

10.) Monterey’s "marine layer"

As our Coleman Bentley pointed out , if you drank every time someone said the phrase “marine layer” on Fox, you’d be dead already.

11.) Brandt Snedeker's beach excursion(s)

What’s more incredible than this Snedeker birdie from the beach on Thursday?

The fact he did the EXACT SAME THING just four months ago during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

WILD.

12.) Johnny Miller's humble brags

Pinterest Chris Condon/PGA Tour

Miller’s first appearance during a U.S. Open broadcast in five years lasted only five minutes, but it was chock full of goodies. First Miller mentioned he once aced Pebble’s 12th hole two times in a row. And then he said he “won here quite a bit” (three times including his final PGA Tour victory in 1994). The guy still has it. Fingers crossed Fox invites him up to the booth over the weekend.

13.) The USGA’s softer side

Check out this guy blowing sand off of the 17th green:

Are we witnessing a kinder, gentler USGA?

14.) Patrick Reed’s club snap

Love the fire, but that's probably going to leave a mark.

15.) Tony Finau’s lodging this week

That’s Big Tone living large off of Pebble Beach’s 18th hole, prepping for an afternoon tee time by watching TV coverage and groups passing by him in person on the closing par 5.

Unfortunately, the impressive setup didn’t lead to a made cut. But this might be the rare time a tour pro wants to stick around for the weekend anyway.

