PGA Championship 2019: The best looks from Bethpage Black

The PGA Championship was easily one of the most stylish majors we've seen in a while. The trend of 1990's-inspired apparel is gaining in popularity in the PGA Tour fashion world with striking colors, fun patterns and old-school silhouettes showing up across the field. From joggers to Jordans, prints to pastels, players are having a bit more fun with their scripting for majors and are looking great doing it. Check out some of our favorite looks from Bethpage:

Like much of Brooks Koepka's win, his Bethpage scripting was a topic of debate. The Nike looks were a bit different than what fans are used to seeing on the typically ultra-athletically-styled Koepka. Whether it's a sign of Koepka moving toward more fashion-forward and refined looks or Nike proving that Koepka can pull off just about any style, he looked great. The 90's fashion inspired first- and final-round shirts made an unmistakable and striking statement you could see coming from across the fairway. The shirt sent a loud message that demanded attention and his play certainly backed that up. His other two looks were simple and sophisticated for two classic ensembles that meant business. He spiced up these quieter looks with the limited edition safari print golf shoes.

The always-stylish Billy Horschel made a bold apparel choice that paid off during the first round of the PGA Championship. When temperatures required layering, Horschel opted for a bright yellow quarter-zip over his striped shirt. Players typically stick with neutral colors for layering to ensure it doesn’t clash with their ensemble—Horschel’s jacket instead enhanced the look. The pale yellow shade was manageable and matched great with his navy apparel.

Dustin Johnson’s scripting was planned to be simple and very blue. He looks great in the color and has said in the past it gives him confidence on the course. With the up-and-down temperatures at Bethpage on Friday, Johnson brought along a stylish white vest to add a bit of warmth. The fresh white vest enhanced the look for a sophisticated, almost nautical feel. Johnson also made a shoe switch that added a ton of style to his look. He traded out his normally sporty Tour360 golf shoes with a more casual street style-inspired shoe that polished off his classic looks all week long.

Matt Wallace turned a few heads with his T-3 finish, his best all season. The 29-year old also brought some strong looks from the stylish apparel company J.Lindeberg. His bright yellow golf shirts during the first and third rounds were certainly striking, but his best look came on Saturday. His gray heather golf shirt with a tonal J.Lindeberg graphic across the chest was ultra athletic, with a touch of fashion-forward styling.

Jordan Spieth’s orange top was summery and fun—an excellent compliment to the 25-year-old’s look. Spieth balanced the brightness with a simple gray pant, a smart move when working with bold colors. We would have loved to see how the top looked with white bottoms, but we’ll let Spieth’s pal Rickie Fowler take over on pushing the boundaries with bright shades.

While Fowler’s Sunday orange was strong as ever, his best look came during the second round. His pink and black outfit was head-to-toe fresh. Color block patterns, like Fowler’s Puma shirt, were seen all over the field in a lot of different iterations, but his was one of the top looks. Color blocking looks best with bold, contrasting colors. He pulled together the entire look by matching the pink in his shirt to his shoes, a pro move when working with colorful pieces.

Justin Rose has confirmed his place at the top of the PGA Tour fashion leaderboard this season bringing bold prints and ultra-stylish looks week after week. He debuted the new Bonobos Rose golf shirt on Sunday, a light blue polo with a rose pattern on it that is classic and summer-ready. But the fan-favorite of the week was an eye-catching print Rose wore during the third round. The Bonobos shirt was whimsical—covered with a teal pineapple print—but with a dark base and buttoned up to the top button, the look become modern and on-trend.

Erik Van Rooyen brought one of the best looks to Bethpage in a Greyson top and jogger pants. Joggers aren’t the easiest look to pull off, but with a meticulous fit and proper pairing, like Van Rooyen, the outcome is memorable.

The vertical logo Nike hats created a bit of buzz at Bethpage, with conflicting opinions across the board. For or against, it’s refreshing to see players with something new when it comes to headwear. Nike has been pushing the boundaries with new prints and looks that are inspired by the fashion world off the course. Tony Finau looked great in the contrasting Nike cap in which one side matched his shirt and the other his pants.

