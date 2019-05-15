Major Style20 hours ago

PGA Championship 2019: Rickie Fowler's brighter-than-ever apparel scripting for Bethpage (and where you can buy each piece)

At the second major of the year, Fowler will incorporate throwback patterns, bold colors and Bethpage-inspired pieces that you'll want to try out for yourself
By
Justin Kosman

Similar to a few other looks expected to top style charts at the PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler's apparel script for Bethpage will feature pieces inspired by 1990s street style. Aligning with Fowler's typically bold looks, he'll likely have the brightest pieces in the field. Fowler will begin the week in fuschia pants and a black top. While it is always smart to pair a dark, solid shirt with bright pants, his Puma Farday Polo features a subtle fuschia pocket detail to match the pants and give the ensemble a pulled-together feel. Fowler will play with the same black and fuschia color palette on Friday in an ultra-90's color-blocked top and simple black pants. A unique part of this shirt is an additional stripe pattern across the collar that matches the rest of the shirt. It's a clean way to create a playful look, without going overboard. He'll top the look off with a limited edition cap that has a pattern under the bill inspired by the iconic Bethpage "Warning" sign.

Going into moving day, Fowler will debut another throwback look with gray microcheck pants and a pale pink heather shirt. The soft pink shade is tame, stylish and an excellent balance to the vintage trouser look. On Sunday, Fowler will return to his traditional orange, but with a twist. The orange version of the Puma Nineties Polo features orange as the top stripe of the thick-striped shirt. While Rickie looks great in full orange looks, this break up of the color using white and grey adds a ton of style for a cleaner ensemble that still makes a statement.

Thursday

Fowler's Thursday Looks
Shirt: Faraday Polo in Black/Fuchsia
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW: $70
Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants in Fuchsia
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$85
Shoes: Custom IGNITE PROADAPT
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW: $200
Hat: COBRA Crown C Cap
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$22

Friday

Fowler's Friday Looks
Shirt: Nineties Polo in Black/Fuchsia
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$70
Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants in Black
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$85
Shoes: Custom IGNITE PROADAPT
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW: $200
Hat: PUMA Patch Cap
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$32

Saturday

Fowler's Saturday Looks
Shirt: Grill to Green in Fuchsia
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$60
Pants: Modern Break Pant Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$90
Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$200

Sunday

Fowler's Sunday Looks
Shirt: Nineties Polo in Orange
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$70
Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants in Orange
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$85
Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$200
Hat: PUMA Patch Cap
Available at cobragolf.com
BUY NOW:$32

Shop all Rickie Fowler's apparel scripting for the 2019 PGA Championship here.

