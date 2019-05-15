PGA Championship 2019: Rickie Fowler's brighter-than-ever apparel scripting for Bethpage (and where you can buy each piece)

Similar to a few other looks expected to top style charts at the PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler's apparel script for Bethpage will feature pieces inspired by 1990s street style. Aligning with Fowler's typically bold looks, he'll likely have the brightest pieces in the field. Fowler will begin the week in fuschia pants and a black top. While it is always smart to pair a dark, solid shirt with bright pants, his Puma Farday Polo features a subtle fuschia pocket detail to match the pants and give the ensemble a pulled-together feel. Fowler will play with the same black and fuschia color palette on Friday in an ultra-90's color-blocked top and simple black pants. A unique part of this shirt is an additional stripe pattern across the collar that matches the rest of the shirt. It's a clean way to create a playful look, without going overboard. He'll top the look off with a limited edition cap that has a pattern under the bill inspired by the iconic Bethpage "Warning" sign.

Going into moving day, Fowler will debut another throwback look with gray microcheck pants and a pale pink heather shirt. The soft pink shade is tame, stylish and an excellent balance to the vintage trouser look. On Sunday, Fowler will return to his traditional orange, but with a twist. The orange version of the Puma Nineties Polo features orange as the top stripe of the thick-striped shirt. While Rickie looks great in full orange looks, this break up of the color using white and grey adds a ton of style for a cleaner ensemble that still makes a statement.

Thursday

Fowler's Thursday Looks

Shirt: Faraday Polo in Black/Fuchsia

Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants in Fuchsia

Shoes: Custom IGNITE PROADAPT

Hat: COBRA Crown C Cap

Friday

Fowler's Friday Looks

Shirt: Nineties Polo in Black/Fuchsia

Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants in Black

Shoes: Custom IGNITE PROADAPT

Hat: PUMA Patch Cap

Saturday

Fowler's Saturday Looks

Shirt: Grill to Green in Fuchsia

Pants: Modern Break Pant Available at cobragolf.com

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT

Sunday

Fowler's Sunday Looks

Shirt: Nineties Polo in Orange

Pants: Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants in Orange

Shoes: IGNITE PROADAPT

Hat: PUMA Patch Cap

