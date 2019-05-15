As always, the Nike team will be bringing fresh looks throughout the major season. Inspired by Bethpage's proximity to NYC, Brooks Koepka's outfits are themed after 1990's NYC street style. His Thursday and Sunday looks feature bold, primary color-blocked patterns that are sure to turn a few heads.

The thick, horizontal stripes are a nice remix on the traditional striped shirts we see so often on the tour. Blocked stripes create a more stylish and flattering look that will enhance anyone's game.

Koepka's black, red and white first-round shirt will match great with the limited edition Nike Safari Pack golf shoes that just dropped to celebrate the PGA Championship. While the cement pattern is similar to the vintage Michael Jordan print seen on the recently launched Nike Golf Jordan ADG golf shoe, it's actually inspired by the concrete jungle that is New York City. Koepka typically wears the Nike Tour Premiere golf shoes in white, which the Nike team sees as a blank canvas for major events.

A maple leaf on the back of the shoe pays homage to the fact that Bethpage is a state park and the pigeon-covered sole is a nod to the city's unofficial bird. This pidgeon pattern will also be seen on Koepka second- and third-round hat selections, blue on Friday and black on Saturday. He'll pair the pattern hats with matching, solid tops that allow his accessories be the focal points of the outfits.

Koepka's looks are a balance of classic golf pieces, athletic silhouettes, ultra-stylish designs and fun accessories. The colors are bold, but working with primary colors makes matching and accessorizing much easier. While all his looks are strong, the limited edition Nike golf shoes are sure to create the most buzz and sell out the quickest.

