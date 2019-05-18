PGA Championship 2019: Bubba Watson's caddie is begging for a local tee time after missing cut

Ted Scott is looking to turn some free time into a tee time. After his boss, Bubba Watson, missed the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship , the caddie took to Twitter to try to take advantage of a beautiful spring weekend and his location. When in Long Island, right?

There might not be a more highly concentrated area of great golf courses in the entire country. Just check out Golf Digest's most recent America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses ranking . So while Bethpage Black will be occupied by those who made the cut, there are still plenty of enticing local options for Scott to get out on. Here was his initial ask regarding nearby Shinnecock Hills, which hosted last year's U.S. Open:

When that didn't draw the response he was looking for, Scott clarified:

And got a little ribbing from a fellow caddie:

But apparently, Shinny has its own event going on (Maybe they forgot the PGA moved to May?). So Scott, who certainly fits the "highly skilled golfer" description on Bethpage Black's infamous first-tee sign, expanded his request:

OK, so now he's basically begging. C'mon, people. Help the guy out.

