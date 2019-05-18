Trending
Good Guys

PGA Championship 2019: European Tour winner gives random fans a ride to Bethpage Black in his courtesy car

By
2 hours ago
Scott Halleran

Despite his six career European Tour titles, Joost Luiten would be the first to admit he's not one of the biggest draws this week at Bethpage Black. However, one kind gesture during the 2019 PGA Championship made the Dutch golfer at least a couple fans for life.

RELATED: Cameras catch Jon Rahm taking a leak while Dustin Johnson hits shot

Apparently, two dudes were struggling to get to Bethpage Black after their Uber didn't show up. But while the hits keep coming to Uber's stock, Luiten's reputation is on the rise after what happened next. The guys noticed a PGA Championship courtesy car nearby, knocked on the window, and were pleasantly surprised when Luiten agreed to drive them to the course. NBC's Jimmy Roberts first reported the cool story on Friday.

What a nice guy! And Luiten confirmed the successful drop-off.

We're also happy to report this good deed went unpunished. With a pair of 72s, Luiten made the cut at a major championship for the first time in two years. In other words, he's available to chauffer more golf fans to the course this weekend.

RELATED: European Tour pro makes fun of his rough week at Bethpage Black

