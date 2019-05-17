FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Thirty-six holes, zero birdies. Eddie Pepperell has only been playing professional golf for eight years, but in that time, the Englishman couldn’t recall another tournament in which he failed to post at least one red number.

With rounds of 76-75—which included eight bogeys and one triple—Pepperell knew 11 over par wasn’t going to be making the cut at the PGA Championship as he walked off the Black Course late Friday morning. So he decided it was time to enjoy some food and a beverage to wash away the disappointment.

Yet in Pepperell’s own unique way —mixing does of humor with his own self-loathing—he used the moment to poke more fun at himself.

What kind of emotional toll did playing Bethpage Black take on the cerebral tour pro? Well, here was his reaction in the moments after he finished the round.

“As soon as you miss a fairway, you’ve no chance,” Pepperell told Golf.com’s Jessica Marksbury . “It’s a good course, but it’s not enjoyable, because it’s so hard. I don’t come off that course thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve enjoyed that.’ You can’t get an appreciation of the course for its beauty because it’s so hard. There’s nothing enjoyable about it.”

Fully aware that Bethpage is not just hosting this week's PGA Championship but also the 2024 Ryder Cup, Pepperell then offered this rather interesting take on getting a chance at getting some revenge on the Black Course.

“I just hope I’m not on the team,” he told Golf.com . “I think after this performance, I won’t be on the team. That’s certain. Whoever picks me must be placing a bet, a dodgy bet. I might be retired by then.”

Given how interesting we find Eddie Pepperell, here’s hoping it was just the bogeys talking.

