Highlights2 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Joost Luiten's one-hop hole-in-one at Quail Hollow

By

It took one shot -- and one fortuitous bounce -- for Joost Luiten to turn a miserable round into a memorable day at the 99th PGA Championship. The Dutch pro stood at 7 over through 12 holes when he arrived at Quail Hollow's fourth hole. And then, he did this with a 6-iron from 181 yards:

The old one-hopper into the hole is a pretty snazzy way to make an ace. Of course, any hole-in-one is special, but doing it on Quail Hollow's new par 3, a hole which gave players fits on Day 1, was extra impressive. It was also the first ace in a PGA Championship since Tim Clark made one at Oak Hill's 11th hole during the final round in 2013.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, a hole-in-one happening during the PGA was a +130 bet, which means a $100 wager would win you $130. It also means if you made that bet, you have more money to play with now for the rest of the tournament. And you know you gotta let it ride!

RELATED: The latest from the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Grayson Murray starting to make headlines for the right reasons

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Players are crying foul on Quail Hollow's fourth hole

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Andrew "Beef" Johnston's WD puts PGA Tour status in jeopardy

Golf News & Tours

A surprisingly shaky putter gets Jordan Spieth's career Grand Slam bid off to a rough start

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Brooks Koepka’s explanation for his success in majors sounds too simple to believe

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Andrew "Beef" John…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Grayson Murray starting to m…
Golf News & ToursA surprisingly shaky putter gets Jordan Spieth'…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection