PGA Championship 2017: Watch Joost Luiten's one-hop hole-in-one at Quail Hollow

It took one shot -- and one fortuitous bounce -- for Joost Luiten to turn a miserable round into a memorable day at the 99th PGA Championship. The Dutch pro stood at 7 over through 12 holes when he arrived at Quail Hollow's fourth hole. And then, he did this with a 6-iron from 181 yards:

The old one-hopper into the hole is a pretty snazzy way to make an ace. Of course, any hole-in-one is special, but doing it on Quail Hollow's new par 3, a hole which gave players fits on Day 1, was extra impressive. It was also the first ace in a PGA Championship since Tim Clark made one at Oak Hill's 11th hole during the final round in 2013.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, a hole-in-one happening during the PGA was a +130 bet, which means a $100 wager would win you $130. It also means if you made that bet, you have more money to play with now for the rest of the tournament. And you know you gotta let it ride!

