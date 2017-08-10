PGA Championship 2017: Live updates -- Thorbjorn Olesen cards four-under 67, holds solo lead

The final major of 2017 is officially underway, and the storylines are endless for the 99th PGA Championship. Despite what you've been reading or hearing, there are more things happening at Quail Hollow than just Jordan Spieth's pursuit of the career Grand Slam -- although that is certainly the biggest story of the week. Spieth would become the youngest to ever accomplish the feat by six months, topping Tiger Woods.

We'll try to contextualize what the feat means as the week goes on, and if it starts to look like it's a real possibility. Spieth is the biggest storyline, but there are many other stories to cover. Among them, the PGA Championship moving to May starting in 2019 at Bethpage Black. That will set off a domino effect for the rest of the schedule, but golf officials hope this positions golf's biggest events in a position that doesn't compete with football. Smart moves.

And in terms of this week, Quail Hollow makes its debut, though PGA of America president Pete Bevacqua essentially said there was a 100-percent chance the Charlotte site would host another PGA in his presser on Wednesday. The venue is soggy right now, but it's going to still play tough -- especially the new first hole. Anyway, keep it right here for the latest news, scores, tweets and highlights from Quail Hollow.

(All times ET)

7:11 PM: Boom! We finally have a tie at the top as Kevin Kisner birdies the 18th to post the second four-under 67 of the day.

A three-way tie is still not out of the question with D.A. Points coming up the ninth hole (his 18th) at three under, just like we all predicted.

7:00 PM: Despite making a triple bogey (did you hear about that?), Rickie Fowler posts the low score of his group, a two-under 69 that has him just two shots back of leader Thorbjorn Olesen. Jon Rahm finishes with a one-under 70 and Rory McIlroy a one-over 72.

6:35 PM: Pat Perez posts a one under 70, making him the 18th player of the day to complete an under par round.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, who had just gotten to three under, is back to one under after making a second straight bogey on the 17th. Fowler makes another par and would be thrilled to get into the house at two under (with a triple!).

6:26 PM: It was such a promising start to the back nine for the Rahm/Rickie/Rory group, but it's been uneventful for the most part. A bogey at the 16th for Rahm drops him back to two under in a tie with Fowler, who made a long par putt to stay at two under. McIlroy remains at one over.

Kevin Kisner and D.A. Points have joined the crew at three under. They've each made five birdies and two bogeys on the day.

6:00 PM: Jon Rahm capitalizes on the par-5 15th with a birdie to get to three under, just one off the lead with three to play. Fowler pars to stay at two under, as does Rory to stay at one over. The Green Mile is up next.

5:54 PM: After making three bogeys on his previous five holes, Patrick Cantlay holed a much-needed eagle from the fairway at the par-5 seventh to get to one over for the day.

5:43 PM: Bud Cauley wasn't able to grab one more birdie, but he finishes with a solid two under 69.

It wasn't easy, but Rahm and Rickie make big birdies on the 14th to get back to two under. As for McIlroy, he walks away with a costly double-bogey and is now one over.

Canada's Graham DeLaet becomes the 17th player under par in the clubhouse with this birdie putt on his final hole for a one-under 70.

5:30 PM: All three go for the green at the short par-4 14th and it produces mixed results. Fowler's rolls off the back of the green, leaving him a decent look for eagle with a wedge. Rahm and Rory go left, but only the Spaniard's stays dry. McIlroy's finds the drink and he'll have work left to save his par.

5:25 PM: The marquee grouping of Rickie, Rory and Rahm has cooled off a bit, but some prime scoring opportunities await. They are all tied at one under through 13 holes after a bogey from McIlroy on the 208-yard par-3.

5:21 PM: The one and only Pat Perez leaps up the board with an eagle at the par-5 15th to get to one under on the day. Just the kind of momentum you need headed to the tough closing stretch.

5:10 PM: Cauley fails to get one back at the par-5 seventh and makes par to stay at two under. He'll have another solid chance to get within one of Olesen at the short, 346-yard par-4 eighth.

Rickie and Rory each hit solid chips to within five feet and save par, while Rahm three putts from the back of the green and drops his second shot of the day to fall back to one under.

4:58 PM: Rory McIlroy makes a testy, left-to-right downhill putt at the 11th hole to save par and stay at two under. Rahm also saves par, while Fowler drops a shot and is back at one under.

Bud Cauley also flinches, making bogey at the par-3 sixth, but is still two under with three to play.

4:50 PM: We've got our first ACE of the week courtesy of Joost Luiten.

4:43 PM: You are going to hear a lot of "if Fowler didn't make that triple bogey" comments today, but seriously! The guy just made his fifth birdie of the day at the par-5 10th to get to two under. He may still catch the leader anyway.

McIlroy pours one in right after Fowler for birdie. Rahm pars, and now all three are tied at two under. Now we're rolling.

4:37 PM: A couple of intriguing names lurk at two under, including Graham DeLaet and Kevin Kisner, who are each making only their third appearances at the PGA Championship.

4:34 PM: Rickie, Rahm and Rory all take a shot at the par-5 10th green in two, but no one hits it. Rahm's goes left, leaving him a challenging up and down to walk away with birdie, while Rickie's comes up just short of the front of the green. Rory's? Yeah, his went over from 283 yards, naturally.

4:23 PM: Tough, tough break for all the Beef fans out there. Also known as everyone. Let's hope he gets back to full health soon.

4:20 PM: Make that four birdies on the day for Rickie Fowler, who makes the turn in one-under 34 despite making a triple bogey at the fifth.

Jon Rahm also birdies the ninth hole to turn in two-under 33. Perhaps the Spaniard is saving his best major performance for last this season.

McIlroy turns in one-under 34 and sits three off the lead.

4:18 PM: Bud Cauley is on fire! The former Alabama standout has made four birdies in his last seven holes to get to three under, one back of Olesen with just six holes to play. He also started on the back nine, meaning he's already through the Green Mile and has some prime scoring opportunities left to catch Olesen. But first, he'll have to get past the treacherous par-3 fourth hole, which has been borderline unfair on Thursday.

4:00 PM: After smashing his drive up near the green at the short par-4 eighth, Rory McIlroy chipped his second to a couple of feet and rolled in his third birdie of the day to get to one under. Rahm pars to stay at one under, and Rickie pars to remain at even. They head to the 505-yard par-4 ninth with some momentum.

3:50 PM: Just like they did at the third hole, the marquee afternoon group of Rickie, Rory and Rahm all make birdie at the par-5 seventh. Rahm's gets him back into red numbers, while Fowler and McIlroy are back to level par. For Fowler, that gives him three birdies, three pars and a triple bogey. Eventful.

Some surprising names have gotten to two under, just two shots back of Olesen. Bud Cauley, making only his second start at the PGA, is one of those names. He just made his third birdie of the day at the par-4 second to get to two under through 11 holes. The other two still on the course at two under are Byeong Hun An and D.A. Points.

3:30 PM: McIlroy drops another at the long par-3 sixth and falls to one over. Not how he envisioned his start, but plenty of scoring opportunities left, starting on the par-5 seventh. His playing partners, Fowler and Rahm, both make par.

It's still early, but Matt Kuchar looks to be responding well to his runner-up finish at the Open Championship. Kooooch just got into red figures with a birdie at the fifth, his second of the day.

Does the name Shaun Micheel ring a bell? The 2003 PGA Champion is also at one under through seven holes and just three back. How'd he get there? How about an eagle from the bunker on par-5 15th:

3:12 PM: Chris Stroud, coming off a victory at the Barracuda, posts a three-under 68 with a birdie on the 494-yard par-4 18th. He's making just his fourth appearance at the PGA Championship this week.

Rickie Fowler, who seemed to rush through the fifth hole, walks away with triple-bogey and now sits at one over on the day. Rory and Rahm make their pars to remain at even.

3:05 PM: Just as Rickie began to feel it, he's found some big trouble at the par-4 fifth. After his drive found a fairway bunker, Fowler's second hit the lip of the bunker, rolling back towards his feet. He hacked the next one out and is staring double bogey in the face.

2:52 PM: The par-3 fourth has given the field fits all day, but not Rickie Fowler. He rolls in his second straight birdie to get to two under, just two off the lead. Rory and Rahm both make bogey and fall back to even par.

2:37 PM: Rickie, Rory and Rahm all birdie the 483-yard par-4 third to get to one under, and Rory didn't even need his putter to do so.

You can't start a round much better than Byeong Hun An has:

Twenty players are at even par, but two-time major champion Zach Johnson is the only one in the clubhouse, four back of Olesen.

2:25 PM: After a bogey at the 17th, Olesen bounces back and buries a left to right birdie putt on the 18th. He's your solo leader in the clubhouse at four under.

2:20 PM: McIlroy and Rahm stick their approach shots at the par-4 second but neither can convert the birdie putts. Fowler makes par as well and the whole group is tied at even par after two holes.

2:10 PM: The Green Mile strikes again as Olesen makes bogey at the par-3 17th. He's now at three under with one to play.

1:55 PM: Two big names, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, post low key one-under 70s and are very much in the mix. Day, who was three over through 12 holes, played his final six holes in four under.

As for fan favorite John Daly, he made it all the way to the 18th tee at even par, but finished with a triple-bogey 7 for a three-over 74.

1:52 PM: Rory gets off to a STRONG start with a 330-yard bomb off the first tee.

1:50 PM: Thorbjorn Olesen gets off to a great start on the Green Mile, making a par at the 16th. He's your solo leader at four under.

Gary Woodland joins Koepka and Murrary as the clubhouse leaders with a score of three-under 68. Tony Finau, Paul Casey, Jim Herman and Patrick Reed are all one back and finished with their rounds after firing two-under 69s.

1:29 PM: Brooks Koepka finishes with a par to tie for the clubhouse lead after his first-round 68. Koepka needed just 24 putts in his round, though he missed a couple makable birdie putts early in his round. It's still a great start for the 2017 U.S. Open champ.

His playing competitor, Jordan Spieth, fought back with two birdies at 7 and 8 to get to 1-over, which is just four back of the lead.

1:17 PM: Nobody since Tiger Woods in 2000 has won the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year. But we have to start talking about that as it relates to Brooks Koepka, who has his second consecutive birdie to grab a share of the lead.

Koepka has two holes to play, along with Spieth, who also has two straight birdies. Spieth is back to 1-over now for the tournament.

1:01 PM: Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth both birdied one of the better holes at Quail Hollow, the par-5 seventh -- Koepka moving to 2-under with the birdie and Spieth getting to 2-over. With the lead only at 3-under right now, Spieth wouldn't be thrilled with a 2-over start to his tournament, but it wouldn't keep him out of contention. Koepka is now just one back.

Meanwhile, we had to share this video that the PGA just shared from Phil Mickelson's debut at the PGA in 1993. A) That was an awesome shot. Phil showing off his bunker shots at an early age.

But how about that purple hat. That thing is so vintage Phil it's not even funny.

12:50 PM: We think it's safe to say you didn't bet Grayson Murray would hold the clubhouse lead at some point on Thursday. But the PGA Tour rookie -- who just earned his first win a couple weeks ago at the Barbasol Championship -- fired a first-round 3-under 68 to get off to a great start.

Murray is a Raleigh, N.C. native, so he's playing his first major as a pro in his home state. He missed the cut in the 2013 U.S. Open as an amateur.

So far so good for the outspoken 23-year-old.

12:43 PM: Jordan Spieth looks like he's steaming a bit after bogeying three of his last six holes (Nos. 1, 6 and 7) to fall back to 3-over for the tournament. The putter is cold to start, with a couple of three-putts -- at one and six -- being the main culprit thus far. Not a great start for the 24-year-old.

12:10 PM: Fifty-eight players have come through the new par-3 fourth hole, and there have been zero bogeys thus far. Players were grumbling about the hole, with its green so new and non-receptive that it's a struggle to walk away with a par.

Koepka can sympathize. His bogey at the fourth drops him back to even-par. Spieth parred it to stay at 1-over.

Thus far, there have been 21 bogeys out of 58 players through, one double-bogey and an 8 on the one-shotter, made by Young-Han Song.

11:55 AM: Brooks Koepka hasn't had a great day with the putter -- hitting most of his greens on his outward nine but turning in even-par.

Koepka wouldn't need the putter at the 12th hole, as he got a birdie with a sporty chip-in from in front of the green.

That puts the U.S. Open champ at 1-under in his opening round. Spieth remains at 1-over after 12 holes, currently tied for 24th.

11:46 AM: Looks like we spoke to soon. Grayson Murray just joined Olesen in a tie for third at two under after making his fourth birdie of the day at the par-5 15th. Not a bad start for a PGA Tour rookie making just his second career appearance in a major championship, the last coming at the 2013 U.S. Open. He's heading into one tough stretch though....

11:45 AM: Herman and Woodland are now through 12 holes and continue to plug along at three under, one ahead of Olesen who is in solo third. Nine players are at one under, including four Englishmen - Chris Wood, Tommy Fleetwood, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood.

Then it's a host of players at even par, but one in particular stands out.

How about long John getting in the mix through 11 holes! The way the morning is playing out, even par could be a very good score. Let's hope JD can hang in there on the home stretch.

11:27 AM: Koepka nearly makes birdie at the 527 par-4 first but it just rolls by to stay at even par. He's been a few inches away from being at least two under on the day.

Spieth, who found the greenside bunker, failed to roll in a 10 foot par putt and is now one over through 10.

Sixteen players are under par at the moment, including club pro Kenny Pigman out of Goose Creek Golf Club in California. Herman and Woodland, both through 11, still lead at three under.

11:11 AM: Just like we all predicted, Jim Herman and Gary Woodland are tied for the lead at three under. Paul Casey and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen are one shot back at two under.

11:07 AM: Spieth nearly holes out his chip and saves a par. Classy.

Koepka rolls his just past for birdie and also saves par. He and Jordan make the turn in even par, while Sergio makes his second double bogey in three holes and falls to four over. Let's hope no reporter asks him about the wedding day after the round.

11:01 AM: My goodness, Sergio finds the creek on the 18th. Body language isn't great at the moment for the Masters champ.

Koepka finds the green and has a decent look for birdie, while Spieth will need to get up and down to save par.

Meanwhile, look who is getting some early practice in.

Because even Phil needs extra wedge work.

10:50 AM: Sergio's struggles continue on the stretch known as "the Green Mile." He follows up his double at 16 with a bogey at 17 to fall to two over.

Koepka and Spieth save pars and remain at even.

10:40 AM: Koepka, Spieth and Sergio make a mess of the 515-yard par-4 16th. Koepka and Spieth were able to grind out two bogeys to stay at even, while Sergio's second shot found the water and he made double to fall back to one over. Now they get the 226-yard par-3 17th, which is surrounded by water.

Dustin Johnson - remember him? - makes his second birdie of the day at the par-5 15th to get back to one under, two back of Woodland who leads alone. Tony Finau and David Lingmerth join Herman and Casey at two under.

10:25 AM: Gary Woodland joins Casey at three under with a birdie at the par-5 seventh. He has just eight putts in seven holes. Looks like those tips from the Presidents Cup captain are helping.

Right after Spieth makes his first birdie of the day at the par-5 15th, he finds a fairway bunker on the long par-4 16th. His playing partners, Sergio and Koepka, made par at the 15th and also both found trouble off the tee at the 16th. All three guys are at one under, but have some work to do to stay there.

10:03 AM: Paul Casey takes the solo lead at the PGA Championship thanks to three birdies on his first five holes, all on par-4s. He's at three under and leads by one over Matsuyama, Wood, Herman and Gary Woodland, who just made his second birdie of the day at the 249-yard (!!) par-3 sixth.

At the short par-4 14th, Spieth and Koepka each drove the green and were left with putts of over 110-feet for eagle. They both walked away with par, as did Sergio.

9:40 AM: Just like that we have some fireworks. It's a four-way tie atop the leader board at two under between Paul Casey, Chris Wood, Hideki Matsuyama and Jim Herman. What a group!

The marquee group is through four holes now, and Koepka and Sergio leading the way at one under after making birdie at the par-3 13th. Spieth's made all pars and is even.

9:21 AM: At the 12th, Spieth takes a ridiculous line on his long birdie putt, aiming about 15 or 20 feet right of the cup. Of course, it was right on line but came up just short. He'll clean up his par to stay even through three holes. Koepka and Sergio also tap in their par putts and sit at even as well.

9:04 AM: Koepka's birdie just slides by and he taps in for par. Sergio gives a shot right back with a bogey, while Spieth makes an eight footer to save par.

Chris Wood is now alone at the top. He's at two under through three holes.

9:00 AM: Koepka hits the longest drive of the day so far at the 11th, then pures his approach to within 10 feet for birdie. Spieth and Garcia both miss the green with their second shots.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Russel Knox and England's Chris Wood each get off to hot starts, both making birdie on their first two holes. They are now in a two-way tie for the lead after Matsuyama bogeyed the par-4 12th (his third).

8:45 AM: Spieth's 20-foot birdie attempt just slides by on his opening hole, the par-5 10th, and he settles for par. Playing partner Brooks Koepka also makes par, but Sergio Garcia makes birdie to get his 19th PGA Championship off to a great start. It seems this marquee group has a pretty famous athlete following them inside the ropes as well:

8:31 AM: Jordan Spieth begins his pursuit of history with a perfect tee shot on the par-5 10th hole. Spieth is playing alongside Masters champ Sergio Garcia, who yanked his drive left, and U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka, who bombed it past Spieth by about 20 yards.

8:23 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, fresh off a five-shot win at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, birdies his first two holes. Shocking news, we know. The World No. 3 is a popular pick to win major No. 1 this week. If he keeps making putts from 52 feet like he did on his first hole, the field at Quail Hollow is in trouble.

8:19 AM: If you're wondering about the weather, the sun is actually out in Charlotte on Thursday morning. And despite all the doom and gloom forecasts, it looks like we're in for a great day of golf:

(* Knock on wood *)

8:14 AM: We're not sure this is a sign of things to come for Jordan Spieth. But it's pretty cool -- as Spieth walked off the short-game area, he holed his last chip shot. Of course he did.

He hasn't teed off yet, and Spieth's doing Spieth things.

8:05 AM: We are 20 minutes from the group of 2017 major winners (Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka) teeing off Quail Hollow's 10th hole. They will be followed by the 8:35 tee time of World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Henrik Stenson. Unfortunately, TV coverage on TNT doesn't start until 1 p.m., but these two marquee groups will be live-streamed on the PGA Championship app. Hope you've been conserving your data on your phone this month. . .

7:40 AM: Here's a look at the pin positions for round 1:

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP