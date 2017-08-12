PGA Championship14 minutes ago

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day's no-good, very wild adventure at the 18th hole

By

CHARLOTTE— Jason Day was very much still a factor in this PGA Championship, just four back of Kevin Kisner's lead, until he tried to play a hero shot at the 18th hole. The result? A quadruple-bogey 8 that leaves him with a long hill to climb.

The critical error was the second shot. Following a drive into the pine straw to the right of the 18th hole, Day tried to play a rope hook through the fans to the right and let it draw back, when he had a clear angle to pitch back into the fairway. Louis Oosthuizen had just done the same thing and saved par ahead of him. But J-Day didn't know that.

He went for broke, and it would cost him.

Day's foot slipped out on his second shot, so his ball nailed a tree limb and came to rest in a bush.

Here's the video:

Day was forced to take an unplayable, so he had to hit a flop shot over a bunch of trees for his fourth shot.

No bueno. From the rough, Day chunked his fifth. The result? A quadruple-bogey 8 that puts J-Day at even-par with a 6-over 77.

Day had rallied with three straight birdies on the back nine (14, 15 and 16), but just negated all that good work with the 18th hole.

And in the process, he made his wife very upset, too. That's never a good thing.

