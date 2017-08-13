PGA Championship2 hours ago

PGA Championship 2017: Ian Poulter gets heated with official over ruling

CHARLOTTE — Give Ian Poulter this: The man doesn't shy away from his convictions. While this pertinacity draws its share of detractors, it also helped the Englishman force his way into a favorable -- and likely, proper -- ruling at the PGA Championship.

During his final round at Quail Hollow, Poulter sailed his tee shot on the short par-4 eighth into the woods, an area marked as a lateral hazard. However, following five minutes of search, Poulter, playing partner Jordan Spieth and marshals were unable to locate his ball. Because the ball was not found, an official suggested, since it was lost, the 41-year-old head back to the tee instead of playing the penalty under the lateral parameters. News not taken kindly by Poulter:

As you can hear, Poulter was indignant over the initial ruling. However, cameras were able to determine the shot did go into the hazard, and moments later, his original ball was found. But, because it was after the designated time allotted, Poulter was forced to play his shot under the pretenses it had disappeared in the hazard.

He was able to manage a bogey on the hole, but given his run -- Poulter was three under on his first eight -- the adventure bumped him off the tracks.

Since his tour-card reprieve in spring, Poulter has been rejuvenated inside the ropes, entering this week with top-15 finishes in his last three starts. He made the turn at Quail Hollow just outside the top 20.

