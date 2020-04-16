Peyton Manning, Justin Timberlake, and Bubba Watson auction off incredible golf packages for charity

Imagine a day when this COVID-19 pandemic is in the past. Just returning to normal life sounds nice, right? You know, doing regular things like going to the movies and putting on pants? For golfers who live in states with Coronavirus restrictions , this means a return to their beloved home course. But now there's the opportunity to return there with one of the greatest athletes ever as part of your foursome. Sounds really nice, right?

Such is the experience Peyton Manning is auctioning off for charity during these tough times. As part of the All In Challenge, the five-time NFL MVP will make a special one-time trip to your home course to play a round of golf with you and two of your friends. And then he'll eat a post-round meal with 10 of your friends at the restaurant of your choice.

Damn, that going to a restaurant part sounds good. Oh, yeah, and a living legend being there as well. Here's the link to bid on the package, but as you can imagine, it's pretty pricey. The opening bid of $50,000 has quickly climbed to $80,000. But it's great opportunity and it's for an even better cause, with the money raised going directly Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

A golf and driving package involving Bubba Watson and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin is currently at a $100,000 bid. Bubba won't come to your home course, but the two will take you and a friend out on Michael Jordan's new private course in Hobe Sound, Florida, The Grove XIII . Not too shabby.

And if six-figure bids are out of your price range right now, you could make much smaller donations to enter a drawing to win a Pebble Beach package featuring Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray(!). Here's the video JT posted in which he even offers to make you a tie-dye shirt and nominates Tiger Woods:

As of the time of this post, the All In Challenge has already raised more than $6 million. Amazing. And that number should continue to grow quickly as more celebrities get involved. No pressure, Tiger.

