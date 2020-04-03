Three Massachusetts golfers arrested for violating Rhode Island quarantine order

Unable to play golf in their own state due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, three Massachusetts men desperate for a game crossed into Rhode Island. Now instead of another tee time there, they have a future court date.

According to multiple reports , the three golfers were arrested after returning to their cars in a McDonald's parking lot. A McDonald's employee called the cops after noticing two cars with Massachusetts license plates load golf clubs into a car with a Rhode Island license plate. Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo recently issued an executive order for non-residents to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after coming into the state for "a non-related work purpose."

“It was clear in this instance they were aware of it and they were trying to hide the fact they were from another state,” said Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson.

The three man were arrested upon returning to their cars following a round of golf at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. According to WPRI , the course had a sign up in the parking lot clearly saying it was only open to Rhode Island residents. ABC reports the course will begin checking IDs following Wednesday's incident.

The three men were released with a court summons for May 14. They each face a fine of up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

Playing golf is currently not allowed in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Confused about whether you can play in your state? Golf Digest has compiled a list of where you can and can't play right now.

