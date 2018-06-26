Patriotic Golf Gear: 11 USA-themed apparel items that will look great this Fourth of July

Putting together the perfect Fourth of July, patriotic-golf-gear ensemble can be a tricky balance of finding a way to include the stars and stripes without looking like an old tattered flag billowing in the wind. You might be tempted to wrap yourself head-to-toe in an American flag pattern, but moderation is key—as is with most things in life. Try out these subtle-yet-stylish patriotic picks this Fourth of July that you'll actually wear the rest of the year.

TravisMathew Men's Ahh Yeh Golf Polo

This TravisMathew golf shirt ($95) is probably the most appropriate Fourth of July golf shirt you can find. The red, white and blue print features everything needed for the perfect celebration of the stars and stripes—golf, grills, hot dogs and beer all underneath the American flag. And this shirt is more than just a looker, it's wrinkle-resistant, the four-way stretch is ultra comfortable and the collar stay technology will keep your look clean no matter how many ketchup stains find their way onto the pattern.

Walter Hagen Men's USA Flag Golf Polo

Full-flag tops are great for patriotic holidays, but this understated Walter Hagen Flag Polo ($65) has a stylish design that will still get the USA point across. The UV protection will keep you from getting redder than the stripes under the hot July sun while the Hydro-Dri fabric is cooling for superior heat management.

Under Armour Men's Playoff 2-Color Twist Golf Polo

If you're not feeling patterns, try this striking heather-looking golf shirt. The Under Armour Playoff 2-Color Twist Golf Polo ($65) has anti-odor capabilities, is sweat-wicking, and is UPF 30+. This is a top that'll look clean all summer because the fabric is anti-pill and the comfortable four-way stretch material is comfortable yet durable.

TravisMathew Men's Beck Golf Shorts

A pair of red golf shorts is a summer staple that every guy should have in his closet. If you need a pair, or an upgrade, the TravisMathew Men's Beck Golf Shorts ($85) are a solid selection. These shorts are incredibly lightweight, soft and the wrinkle-resistant material will still look fresh through all your post-round plans.

Bonobos The Highland Shorts

Navy shorts are another style staple that are essential for summer, they'll match with just about anything, creating an upscale look. These Bonobos The Highland Shorts ($88) have a gel in the waistband to help keep your shirt tucked and comfortable. The performance fabric is light enough for hot summer rounds with a high-end feel that transitions to off-the-course with ease.

Black Clover Men's Clover Nation Hat

This fun Black Clover design is uniquely patriotic and extra stylish. The brim on this hat ($32) is pre-curved to perfection, the headband wicks away moisture and the eyelets enhance airflow. This cap is comfortable and patriotic, exactly like you should be during the Fourth of July holiday.

Adidas Men's TOUR360 Knit Shoes (Americana Edition)

Golf shoes aren't necessarily a piece you buy just to wear on holiday round, but these adidas Tour360 Knit Shoes (Americana Version, $180) are stylish enough to wear year-round. These shoes have foam reinforcement in all the right places for a lasting comfortable fit and the durable, waterproof construction will keep them in good enough shape for you to wear next year for Fourth of July, too.

Adidas Women's Summer Commemorative climacross BOOST Golf Shoes

Ladies, don't feel left out—there's plenty of patriotic golf gear to go around. Adidas released these limited-edition BOOST Golf Shoes ($90) that are bold, stylish and perfect for the Fourth. These hybrids are breathable, supportive and as comfortable as your favorite sneakers—with a thousand percent more traction.

Callaway Women's Performance Solid Polo

Patterns are fun for holidays, but sometimes a simple solid golf shirt speaks the loudest. This Callaway Polo ($50) has a flattering high-low hem, side vents that give it an airy feel and has moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ technology in the fabric. The bright red colorway, Callaway calls it "Tango Red," will look great over a pair of white pants or a navy golf skirt.

Ralph Lauren Golf Women's Sleeveless Striped Knit Golf Polo

This sleeveless Ralph Lauren Golf Polo ($90) has a chic standing collar and modern zip closure with a classic look and feel. The stretch jersey material moves with you seamlessly during your swing, and the hem is slightly longer in the back, because a little extra coverage is always nice. The silhouette is relaxed for an airy feel, but it fits in just the right places so it won't look bulky.

Lady Hagen Women's USA Collection Star Visor

Visors are always a simple way to add character to your outfit. This Lady Hagan Star Visor ($20) will up your patriotic style perfectly without getting in the way. The open back allows for a personalized fit, and the sweatband will help keep you cool even after 18 holes.

Daphne's Headcovers Eagle Headcover

It wouldn't be a Fourth of July roundup if there wasn't a bald eagle involved. This Daphne's Headcovers Eagle Headcover ($30) is ridiculously patriotic, but also is made with thread four times stronger than necessary for extreme durability.

Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft Truvis Stars and Stripes Golf Balls

Now that you're dressed head-to-toe in the stars and stripes, add these golf balls for the last final patriotic touch. These Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Stars and Stripes golf balls ($45) feature a unique flag-inspired pattern and are made in the U.S.

