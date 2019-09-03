Trending
Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

By
an hour ago
Patrick Reed
Andrew Redington/Getty ImagesPatrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters.

To the victor of the Masters, go the spoils. And keep going the spoils, apparently.

Patrick Reed won the green jacket nearly 18 months ago and yet on Tuesday, he showed off a shiny new Masters-themed Porsche in his driveway. Let's just say, Ian Poulter is going to be jealous.

RELATED: 17 things you need to know about Patrick Reed

Must. Be. Nice.

As you can tell by Reed's caption, the seven-time PGA Tour winner is headed to this week's PORSCHE European Open. Just a hunch, but that's probably not a coincidence!

Anyway, good for Patrick. Now all he has to do to shush his haters is drive this bad boy around.

