Olympic Golf 2020: How players qualify to compete in Tokyo (and the latest rankings)

Making a memorable return to the Olympics in 2016 after an 112-year absence , golf will be part of the Summer Games again this July in Tokyo. Both the men’s and women’s Olympic competitions will be 72-hole stroke-play tournaments held at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kasahata, Saitama, Japan, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Tokyo. As was the case four years ago in Rio, the field in both events will consist of 60 players representing their respective home countries.

But how will those Olympic fields be determined? Or more to the point for some people, will Tiger Woods be playing for the United States this summer? The answer is … maybe. It all depends on where Woods ranks in the Olympic Golf Rankings on the final date of qualifying in June—or more specifically where he ranks in relations to the other eligible American golfers.

To help understand the Olympic qualification process, we’ve outlined the rules below as well as listed what the field would look like as of the most recently publication of the Olympic Golf Rankings (Jan. 27). We’ll update this list periodically to keep you up to speed on who is in and who is out of the Tokyo Olympics ahead of the actual final deadline for eligibility. (Spoiler: Woods WOULD BE eligible to play if qualifying ended this week.)

So here goes: The same qualification rules apply for both the men’s and women’s Olympics fields. The top 15 players in the Olympic Golf Rankings (which essentially mirror the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Rankings for women) will be eligible for the Olympics up to a maximum of four golfers per country. The four-player max is perhaps the biggest hurdle for Woods’ effort to qualify for the Olympics as he has to make sure he’s not only in the top 15 overall in the rankings, but also that he’s one of the top four ranked Americans to secure a spot.

After the top 15, the field will be filled until getting to 60 golfers by going down the Olympic Golf Ranking, with the top two ranked players qualifying from any country that does not have two or more players from the top 15. The host country, Japan, is also guaranteed at least two golfers in the field.

Here then is a country by country breakdown of the players that would be in the Olympics if the cut off were this week (men’s qualifying ends on June 22, the day after the U.S. Open; women’s qualifying ends June 29). The men’s competition will be held July 30-Aug. 2; the women’s Aug. 5-8.

MEN (World Ranking in parenthesis)

Argentina

Emiliano Grillo (119)

Fabian Gomez (245)

Australia

Adam Scott (15)

Marc Leishman (20)

Next in line: Cameron Smith (34), Jason Day (44), Lucas Herbert (79)

Austria

Bernd Wiesberger (22)

Matthias Schwab (78)

Next in line: Sepp Straka (170)

Belgium

Thomas Pieters (83)

Thomas Detry (117)

Next in line: Nicolas Colsaerts (183)

Canada

Adam Hadwin (52)

Corey Conners (61)

Next in line: Nick Taylor (236)

Chile

Joaquin Niemann (62)

China

Haotong Li (75)

Xinjun Zhang (138)

Chinese Taipei

C.T. Pan (77)

Colombia

Sebastian Munoz (103)

Denmark

Lucas Bjerregaard (91)

Thorbjorn Olesen (114)

Next in line: Joachim B. Hansen (166)

Finland

Mikko Korhonen (144)

Kalle Samooja (187)

France

Victor Perez (41)

Michael Lorenzo-Vera (64)

Next in line: Benjamin Hebert (93), Romain Langasque (109)

Germany

Martin Kaymer (113)

Sebastian Heisele (202)

Great Britain

Justin Rose (8)

Tommy Fleetwood (10)

Next in line: Paul Casey (19), Matthew Fitzpatrick (25), Lee Westwood (29), Danny Willett (31), Tyrrell Hatton (33)

India

Rashid Khan (176)

Ireland

Rory McIlroy (2)

Shane Lowry (18)

Next in line: Graeme McDowell (104)

Italy

Francesco Molinari (23)

Andrea Pavan (81)

Next in line: Guido Migliozzi (123), Francesco Laporta (124)

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama (24)

Shugo Imahira (36)

Next in line: Ryo Ishikawa (80)

Malaysia

Gavin Kyle Green (197)

Mexico

Abraham Ancer (30)

Carlos Ortiz (150)

Netherlands

Joost Luiten (90)

Darius Van Driel (193)

New Zealand

Danny Lee (97)

Ryan Fox (154)

Norway

Viktor Hovland (94)

Kristoffer Ventura (182)

The Philippines

Miguel Tabuena (232)

Poland

Adrian Meronk (234)

Slovakia

Rory Sabbatini (88)

South Africa

Louis Oosthuizen (14)

Erik van Rooyen (46)

Next in line: Shaun Norris (57), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), Branden Grace (74), Justin Harding (82)

South Korea

Sungjae Im (35)

Byeong Hun An (49)

Next in line: Sung Kang (85)

Spain

Jon Rahm (3)

Sergio Garcia (42)

Next in line: Rafa Cabrere-Bello (45)

Sweden

Henrik Stenson (27)

Alex Noren (84)

Next in line: Marcus Kinhult (87)

Thailand

Jazz Janewattananond (38)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (120)

Next in line: Gunn Chareonkul (126)

United States

Brooks Koepka (1)

Justin Thomas (4)

Dustin Johnson (5)

Tiger Woods (6)

Next in line: Patrick Cantlay (7), Xander Schauffele (9), Webb Simpson (11), Patrick Reed (12), Tony Finau (13)

Venezuela

Jhonattan Vegas (156)

Zimbabwe

Scott Vincent (134)

Pinterest Scott Halleran Silver medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand, gold medalist Inbee Park of Korea and bronze medalist Shanshan Feng of China pose after Women's Golf competition at the 2016 Rio games.

WOMEN (Rolex Rankings in parenthesis)

Australia

Minjee Lee (9)

Hannah Green (22)

Next in line: Su-Hyun Oh (58), Katherine Kirk (113)

Austria

Christine Wolf (213)

Belgium

Manon De Roey (285)

Canada

Brooke Henderson (7)

Alena Sharp (111)

Next in line: Anne-Catherine Tanguay (327)

China

Shanshan Feng (23)

Yu Liu (35)

Next in line: Jing Yan (76)

Chinese Taipei

Teresa Lu (85)

Wei-Ling Hsu (98)

Colombia

Mariajo Uribe (168)

Czech Republic

Klara Spilkova (253)

Denmark

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (66)

Nicole Broch Larsen (74)

Ecuador

Daniela Darquea (186)

Finland

Sanna Nuutinen (296)

Ursula Wikstrom (303)

France

Celine Boutier (53)

Perrine Dela Cour (262)

Next in line: Celine Herbin (334), Karine Icher (407)

Germany

Caroline Masson (37)

Esther Henseleit (128)

Next in line: Olivia Cowan (163), Sandra Gal (173)

Great Britain

Charley Hull (26)

Bronte Law (32)

Next in line: Georgia Hall (40), Jodi Shadoff (87)

Hong Kong

Tiffany Chan (206)

India

Aditi Ashok (147)

Diksha Dagar (358)

Ireland

Stephanie Meadow (228)

Leona Maguire (259)

Israel

Laetitia Beck (379)

Italy

Giulia Molinaro (234)

Japan

Nasa Hataoka (4)

Hinako Shibuno (11)

Ai Suzuki (14)

Next in line: Mone Inami (57), Yui Kawamoto (59), Momoko Ueda (62)

Mexico

Gaby Lopez (43)

Maria Fassi (298)

The Netherlands

Anne van Dam (97)

New Zealand

Lydia Ko (42)

Norway

Marianna Skarpnord (153)

Tonje Daffinrud (318)

Paraguay

Julieta Granada (324)

The Philippines

Yuka Saso (287)

Clariss Guce (295)

Puerto Rico

Maria Fernanda Torres (135)

Slovenia

Katja Pogacar (399)

South Africa

Ashleigh Buhai (106)

Lee-Anne Pace (310)

South Korea

Jin Young Ko (1)

Sung Hyun Park (2)

Sei Young Kim (6)

Jeongeun Lee6 (8)

Next in line: Hyo-Joo Kim (12), Inbee Park (16), So Yeon Ryu (18), Amy Yang (20), Mi Hur (21)

Spain

Carlota Ciganda (15)

Azahara Munoz (44)

Next in line: Nuira Iturrioz (223)

Sweden

Madelene Sagstrom (55)

Anna Nordqvist (95)

Next in line: Caroline Hedwall (129)

Switzerland

Albane Valenzuela (403)

Thailand

Ariya Jutanugarn (13)

Moriya Jutanugarn (38)

Next in line: Pornanong Phatlum (86)

United States

Nelly Korda (3)

Danielle Kang (5)

Lexi Thompson (10)

Next in line: Jessica Korda (17), Lizette Salas (19), Brittany Altomare (28), Marina Alex (33), Angel Yin (41)

