Trending
Suited and Booted

OK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mini-Me is adorable

By
7 hours ago
Connor McGregor Jr.
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC

Two days out from the biggest fight of his career and what is Conor McGregor up to? Promoting his new David August Inc. menswear line by playing dress up with his infant son, that’s what. Clad in his pop’s trademark aviators and three-piece suit—minus the f-bomb pinstripes, of course—Conor Jr. (because what else would he be named?) looks more than ready for the bright lights of Las Vegas. Check it out:

New York Times / Redux / Eyevine
New York Times / Redux / Eyevine

As cute as this is, however, we can’t help both notice the striking similarity to another infamously nefarious duo—Dr. Evil and Mini-Me. Something tells us this comparison probably wouldn’t bother McGregor in the slightest. Just like his upcoming foe—and countless other elite fighters before them—McGregor embraces his role as a misunderstood villain, converting the sports media’s rampant skepticism into pure knockout fuel.

Whether or not he has enough in the tank come Saturday, remains to be seen, but even if he does come up short, you can bet Conor Jr. will be ringside, look dapper AF all the same.

Mayweather vs. McGregor airs Saturday, 8/26 at 9pm ET on Showtime PPV...in case you just beamed back to earth after a lengthy intergalactic mining mission to Pluto or something.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Just Chill Out

The internet (and LeBron James) is losing its mind over ONE Celtics fan burning an Isaiah...

7 hours ago
FIGHTS!

Watch Miguel Cabrera start a wild bench-clearing brawl in the Tigers-Yankees game

7 hours ago
Suited and Booted

OK fine, Conor McGregor dressing his son up like Mini-Me is adorable

7 hours ago
Nope

Sweet dreams, this Texas theater is hosting a clowns-only ‘IT’ screening

9 hours ago
A Philly Pharewell

Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot at his loser team from beyond the grave

11 hours ago
Brock N' Roll

How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

12 hours ago
Viral Video

Brandt Snedeker can't unsee this god-forsaken golf swing

13 hours ago
Thoughtful Tributes

Why Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got serenaded by the crowd when it's not even his...

14 hours ago
Tay Tay Tweets

9 things America has learned about Taylor Swift’s surprise (and typographically frightening)...

August 23, 2017
FedEx Cup

Hideki Matsuyama has a perfectly good reason for why his marriage was a secret

August 23, 2017
The Loop

Rory McIlroy shares some deep thoughts about the McGregor-Mayweather fight

August 23, 2017
Ew Gross

Starbucks’ new sushi burrito sounds like how zombie outbreaks start

August 23, 2017
Working a Double

This English soccer club used their social media guy as a sub...and still won

August 23, 2017
Freedom Fighters

It looks like Ivan Drago is preparing for a return to the ring

August 23, 2017
Future Stars

Watch a Little League home run legend hit one out of a Major League ballpark

August 23, 2017
NBA

The biggest loser of the Kyrie Irving—Isaiah Thomas trade? The NBA 2K18 cover

August 23, 2017
Hidden Talents

Louis Oosthuizen explains how that fantastic viral video of him lip-syncing came to be

August 22, 2017
Drink Up

Ranking every 2017 Bud Light NFL team can

August 22, 2017
Related
The LoopMayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the wo…
The LoopThis toddler might have the best Drive-By Dunk Chal…
The LoopMeet the 13-year-old girl who just became the young…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection