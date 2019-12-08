Trending
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC Father-Son Challenge

By
2 hours ago

During his peak, you could argue there was not a more entertaining player to watch than John Daly. That's why it's no surprise to see that Little John Daly, who is essentially a carbon copy of his father, is just as if not more entertaining to watch than his dad was. The difference, of course, is that Little John is still a teenager.

RELATED: Little John Daly absolutely crushes driver, has tour pros jealous of his swing

Thanks to social media, and the PNC Father-Son Challenge, golf fans have been able to watch Little JD grow up on the golf course. Over the years we've seen him hole clutch putts to win junior tournaments, bash the ball off the tee like pops does and walk in putts like he's already a seasoned PGA Tour vet. On Sunday at the PNC Father-Son Challenge, "LJ", as John Sr. calls him, showed off some more serious swagger, walking in a birdie putt from DEEP, putter raise and everything. Feast your eyes on this Toyota Sauce-A-Thon:

The American flag shorts are the real chef's kiss on top of it all. Man, watch that a few more times and tell me it doesn't look exactly like John Daly in his prime when the camera focuses in on his face and he's looking down at the ground:

Scary resemblance. Almost like they are related or something (I'll see myself out).

Making this bomb of a birdie conversion all the more impressive was that it came late in the final round at the par-4 16th, which got Team Daly to 19 under. They birdied the 17th as well, then parred 18 to finish at 20 under for the week. Ultimately, they came up a few shots short of a playoff, but they did lock up a solo fifth finish to back up last year's T-2 finish. Sooner or later, Team Daly will win one of these, unless Little John goes pro and has to move on to bigger and better tournaments.

RELATED: John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Like Father...

Of course you want to watch Little John Daly walk in a birdie putt from DEEP at the PNC...

2 hours ago
Eye Candy

Once again, the Army-Navy game will be the most beautiful college football game of the year

December 6, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods rolls up to Friday tee time in a golf cart, still manages to look cool

December 6, 2019
Hot Stove SZN

Rays ace Blake Snell reacts to Tommy Pham trade during a live stream in the most real and way...

December 6, 2019
You Can Be My Hero, Baby

Kyle Larson's wife shotguns Busch tallboy at NASCAR Awards, becomes instant legend

December 6, 2019
The Most Excruciating Time of the Year

Ranking the sickest, sappiest, all-around worst holiday commercials of 2019

December 5, 2019
Tebow Time

Tim Tebow on his golf game (or lack thereof), the key to a Georgia win over LSU and why he and...

December 5, 2019
Gift Guide

Your nativity scene has nothing on this Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph holiday display

December 5, 2019
Sock it to 'em

LeBron James is having the time of his life in his socks

December 5, 2019
On To Kansas City

Bill Belichick's son Steve, the Patriots' safeties coach, sounds exactly like his dad (AKA as...

December 5, 2019
New Year, New You

UNLV football posts head coach job on Indeed, Craigslist up next

December 4, 2019
Daggers

Tiger Woods outdrives Justin Thomas, lets him know about it in humorous fashion

December 4, 2019
#Athletes

Legendary Red Wing Chris Chelios claims he drank beers on the bench during the 2009 Winter a...

December 4, 2019
Say It Ain't So

Pigs soar, hell becomes a hockey rink, and Willie Nelson says he's done smoking weed

December 4, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Penultimate pandemonium

December 4, 2019
Ron This Town

In Memoriam: Riverboat Ron Rivera

December 3, 2019
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

December 3, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ walk-off “win,” Shooter McGavin shoots his shot, and PGA Tour wedding season...

December 3, 2019
Related
The LoopOf course you want to watch Little John Daly walk i…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: Cameron Smith calls out Patric…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: What the Internationals' stunn…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved