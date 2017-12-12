Watch John Daly's son sink a clutch birdie putt to win a junior golf tournament

The golf world got a good look at John Daly II last December during the PNC Father/Son Challenge . "Little John" showed off some solid pop, a great touch, and most importantly, some serious swagger.

A year later, nothing has changed.

RELATED: John Daly gets his first senior win, also gets doused in booze

On Sunday, Little John, now 14, won his latest International Junior Golf Tournament in dramatic fashion. Daly got into a five-way playoff thanks to a strong final round at Harbour Town and won on the first extra hole with a birdie. Check it out:

Nice putt. Nicer fist pump.

Golf fans will get to see more of Little John, who also made his first hole-in-one this summer , this week when he teams up with his dad again at the PNC Father/Son Challenge at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Here's a look at the field of 20 two-men teams:

Angel Cabrera / Angel Cabrera Jr.

Stewart Cink / Connor Cink

John Daly / Little John Daly

David Duval / Nick Karavites

Nick Faldo / Matthew Faldo

Fred Funk / Taylor Funk

Retief Goosen / Leo Goosen

Padraig Harrington / Paddy Harrington

Lee Janzen/ Connor Janzen

Tom Kite / David Kite

Bernhard Langer/ Jason Langer

Tom Lehman / Thomas Lehman

Justin Leonard / Larry Leonard (Dad)

Jack Nicklaus / Gary Nicklaus Jr.

Greg Norman / Greg Norman Jr.

Mark O'Meara / Shaun O'Meara

Jerry Pate / Wesley Pate

Nick Price / Greg Price

Lee Trevino / Daniel Trevino

Lanny Wadkins / Travis Wadkins

The Dalys tied for ninth in their first appearance in the event that pairs major champions with their offspring. David Duval and stepson Nick Karavites are the defending champs.

Big John, of course, won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 British Open , but Little John is quickly making a name for himself on the course. And if LJ keeps rolling in clutch putts, he might just have another trophy to share in school at show-and-tell time on Monday.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP