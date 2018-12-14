Little John Daly absolutely crushes driver, has tour pros jealous of his swing

Trending
John Daly is competing in the PNC Father/Son Challenge this week meaning golf fans will be treated once again to watching one of the game's most electric players. To be clear, we're not talking about John Daly.

RELATED: Watch Little John Daly make a clutch putt to win a junior tournament

Sure, JD is still plenty entertaining, but his son, Little John? This dude is fun to watch. And he's a legit player.

Check out this side-by-side video of the Dalys launching tee shots:

And how about this look at Little John, 15, absolutely crushing a drive:

BOOM. The kid had some serious pop. The powerful action impressed big John as well as Eddie Pepperell, twice a winner on the European Tour in 2018:

Big John also says in the video that Little John plays from a different set of tees in the event, which is why I always partner with Keely Levins at the annual Golf Digest Seitz Cup. Keely hits it as far as me, but gets to hit from farther up, and it's really not fair.

So good luck to the other 19 father/son teams teeing it up at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. The Dalys finished T-9 last year, but I'm willing to bet a few cases of Diet Coke they fare better this time.

RELATED: An unauthorized history of John Daly's underrated music career

