New York Islander Matthew Barzal said he "feels like Kylie Jenner" for an absolutely hilarious reason

We don't need to remind you that hockey players are the best chirpers in all of sports. Whether it be opponents, opposing fans, or themselves (people forget that happened), they can twist the knife with the best of 'em. On Thursday night, New York Islander Matthew Barzal took aim at a very famous celebrity, and it might just be the best, and most random, chirp of the season in the NHL.

Following a night in which he scored two goals and helped lead his team to a 3-1 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets, Barzal earned the first star of the night, but it came at a price. Apparently, he took multiple high sticks to the mouth and, in typical hockey player fashion, played through the pain. After the game, he was interviewed by the Islanders' MSG reporter Shannon Hogan, who asked Barzal about how his lip was feeling. Without missing a beat, Barzal absolutely daggered a celeb you may have heard of:

Oh SNAP. For those that don't get it, it's because his lip is blown up and it looks like he had plastic surgery... like Kylie Jenner.

I despise the Islanders with the fire of a thousand suns, but I may have just become a fan of Matthew Barzal, who, as much as it pains me to admit, is one of the better young players in the sport. Anybody who masterfully dumps on anyone in that talentless family is okay in my book.

