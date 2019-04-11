Trending
Let Them Fight

NBA 2K e-sports league has first-ever real-sports fight

By
2 hours ago

The days of the NBA brawl are long gone. Blame the Malice at the Palace or the fact that every NBA player is too worried about bloodying their manicures and $12,000 short suits, but we will never again see Stan Van clinging to Zo's leg like a tree trunk in a hurricane or Rudy Tomjanovich getting hit by the scoreboard known as Kermit Washington. But don't fret, hockey fans and anger management dropouts, there is still some grit left in the world of basketball...or should we say virtual basketball.

On Wednesday night, while the actual NBA was wrapping its regular season, the NBA 2K League's Hawks Talon GC faced off against Celtics Crossover Gaming in a heated 68-58 win for the Hawks. After the game, the teams lined up to shake hands—apparently something they do in e-sports—and then the unthinkable happened: A real fight broke out at a fake sports event. Shoot this video right into our veins, please.

It all began when a Celtics Crossover players went in for the ol' shoulder bump instead of the handshake, which quickly devolved into a shoving match between a bunch of dudes who have only ever thrown a punch in Tekken. Unsure what to do with this startling new development, the producers immediately cue the walk-off music, cutting away to a graphic of, um, all the participating NBA 2K League teams. Why they thought we'd rather stare at that than watch a bunch of asthmatics hopped up on Code Red pound on each other, we'll never know, but needless to say, it was a big miss.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how NBA 2K HQ handles this unprecedented moment in sports history. Obviously, a little tension can be a lot of fun, but it's also a slippery slope. Allow fighting in 2K League, and next thing you know, Overwatch players will be blowing each other away with laser pistols in the locker room after matches, and lord knows we don't need another Gilbert Arenas on our hands.

RELATED: This wild hockey fight was far more entertaining than McGregor vs. Khabib

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Nightmare Fuel

Masters 2019: The scariest thing at Augusta National is this squirrel-devouring rat snake

38 minutes ago
Humblebragging

Seven pictures you need to take to prove to your friends you went to the Masters

an hour ago
Let Them Fight

NBA 2K e-sports league has first-ever real-sports fight

2 hours ago
The Masters

2019 Masters: Tiger Woods brought back the mock turtleneck and Twitter freaked out

3 hours ago
The Loop

Frank Kaminsky's 'The Office' shoes are the style statement of the NBA season

3 hours ago
Never Change, Torts

John Tortorella's F-bomb-laced pregame speech will make you want to run through 10 brick walls

6 hours ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: The most precious pictures from the Masters Par-3 Contest

20 hours ago
Coming Prepared

Masters 2019: Tony Finau returned to the scene of the crime with his new, special edition shoe...

a day ago
Par-3 Contest

Masters 2019: Sergio Garcia's wife shows off impressive swing at Masters Par-3 Contest

a day ago
Because It's The Cup

Bud Light promises to create a 'Bud Lightning' beer if Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup. LET'S...

April 10, 2019
Shoe Me The Money

Professional sports gambler smashes one-day Jeopardy! record with hammer made of money

April 10, 2019
Miserable Bastards

Grumpy ump has no time for Finn the Bat Dog, gets booed off the planet

April 10, 2019
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

April 10, 2019
Sorry, Eh

Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher, is such a nice guy that it's

April 10, 2019
Masters Eats

Masters 2019: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy...

April 10, 2019
Going All-In

Masters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout...

April 9, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with of...

April 9, 2019
Tiger's new look

Masters 2019: What you need to know about the new logo Tiger Woods' wore at Masters press...

April 9, 2019
Related
The LoopDear Santa, please make these ugly sweater-inspired…
The LoopLeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a play…
The LoopFrank Kaminsky's 'The Office' shoes are the style s…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection