Trending
Good Scrap Boys

This wild hockey fight was far more entertaining than McGregor vs. Khabib

By
an hour ago

The prevailing thought seems to be that fighting has "NO PLACE" in the NHL, because like everything nowadays, we have to go the extreme route rather than meet in the middle. On Tuesday night, Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn and New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood proved that every now and then, there's always a place for a good donnybrook in the NHL.

RELATED: The all-time ranking of NHL empty net fails

Benn, who is one of the more skilled players in the NHL, actually has solid fight history in his career, dropping the gloves 22 times since his rookie year in 2009, per hockeyfights.com. Wood is only in his third year in the NHL, but he's on a good pace to catch Benn's career total, having already fought eight times, six of those coming in his rookie year as he tried to make his mark on the team. With Benn's Stars down 3-0 in the third period at the Prudential Center, the captain attempted to inspire his team by challenging the scrappy 23-year-old to a fight, and the result was far more entertaining than the McGregor vs. Khabib snoozefest:

Good scrap boys, good scrap. You might not see a better tilt this year, especially judging by the reaction to hit from NHL fans at large.

The most impressive part? Wood was just a few days removed from losing a tooth, which is nothing new for him, as he lost a few last year against these same Dallas Stars. Kudos to him for standing in there, and judging by his fight history and the amount of penalty minutes he continues to rack up, it doesn't seem like he's changing his style of play anytime soon.

RELATED: Ranking the NHL's 2018-19 alternate jerseys from worst to first

MORE FROM THE LOOP
MLB Playoffs

Manny Machado's dirty play in Game 4 of the NLCS is hardly anything new for him

10 minutes ago
NBA Tip-Off

The best, most ridiculous fashion statements from NBA opening night

an hour ago
Viral Videos

LeBron James is practicing literally every type of shot ahead of Lakers season-opener

an hour ago
NFL

Patrick Mahomes is so good that BBQ joints are re-arranging their schedules for him

an hour ago
Good Scrap Boys

This wild hockey fight was far more entertaining than McGregor vs. Khabib

an hour ago
News & Tours

UK golfer makes hole-in-one with putter, proving to ace-less golfers that hell is real

19 hours ago
The Grind

Johnny Miller’s perfect goodbye, DJ & Paulina’s triumphant Instagram return, and the greatest...

a day ago
Roundball Rock

Some hero mashed up Kawhi Leonard's laugh and the 'NBA on NBC' theme and it's glorious

a day ago
Tough Day At The Office

Jason Witten said Aaron Rodgers 'pulled a rabbit out of his head,' gets understandably roasted

a day ago
NBA

Steven Adams has a brilliant answer for not knowing who his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates...

October 16, 2018
Gritty is Love

This Gritty wedding cake is the most Philadelphia thing since Rocky and Cheez Whiz

October 15, 2018
Viral Video

And the Jackass of the Week goes to: Guy who jump-kicks woman at co-ed kickball game

October 15, 2018
Uni Watch

Adidas' new 'Waterboy' collection is Bourbon Bowl-ready and Bobby Boucher-approved

October 15, 2018
Haymakers

Deontay Wilder punches ESPN mascot, "accidentally" shatters his jaw

October 15, 2018
Daggers

The 5 worst, gambling-retirement-worthy bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

October 15, 2018
Weird Golf News

Serial golf ball thief arrested after swiping more than $10,000 worth of golf balls

October 15, 2018
Celeb Shots

LeBron James' son has a pretty decent golf swing

October 15, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Bama-hating Soren Petro is the hilarious AP pollster of the week

October 15, 2018
Related
The LoopBrian Boyle scores 100th career NHL goal, immediate…
The LoopWhere does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter ran…
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection