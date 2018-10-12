Trending
Just A Bit Outside

Where does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter rank among the all-time empty net fails?

By
4 hours ago

On Thursday night, Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo had a prime chance at what would have been an extremely rare goal for the 21-year-old. In 162 career NHL games he has just six, the last of which came against the New Jersey Devils on March 4, 2017, 98 long games ago. But finally, here he was on the open TD Garden ice as the puck hit off the back board and glided directly to the tape of his stick, right on the face-off dot. Point and shoot Brandon, point and shoot ...

Juuuuuust a bit outside.

This hilarious, straight-out-of-a-beer-league stumble came with 40 seconds to go, and it would be Carlo's only chance. The Bruins went on to tack on one more goal and win 4-1, but it didn't come from Brandon's stick. Sure, winning is nice, but Carlo had to be feeling a bit ... empty on the inside.

Carlo's botched empty-netter got us thinking, where does his rank among the all-time empty-net fails? You have to take into account that he is still on a semi-tough angle, and the fact that there was a defender selling out to try and block his shot. Little bit of an added degree of difficulty for sure, but still a great fail nonetheless. Let's see where Carlo's stacks up.

6) Matt Cooke misses TWICE against the Calgary Flames

Couldn't happen to a bigger scumbag, unless it happened to Tom Wilson.

5) Henrik Sedin once, twice, three times (?) against the St. Louis Blues

You could excuse Sedin for the fact that the puck was bouncing on the second and third try, and that he had defenders in his way both times. Or you could remember this was one of the most skilled players in the NHL during his career and he somehow forgot how to shoot a hockey puck.

4) Brandon Carlo's bender moment against the Edmonton Oilers

Even funnier on the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and 80th watches.

3) Carl Grundstrom gets too cute in a CHL game

Might want to look at the net when shooting at it. Just a thought.

2) Craig Smith fires one to the moon against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Who is dumber? Predators fans thinking this was a goal or Smith sending one where Momma hides the peanut butter into space?

1) Patrik Stefan misses empty net, Edmonton Oilers force OT

The undisputed GOAT of empty net failures, though, the Stars did go on to win in a shootout. Unfortunately for Stefan, no one will ever care to remember that, nor should they.

RELATED: Ranking the NHL's 2018-19 alternate jerseys from worst to first

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oops!

A golf cart is not a dune buggy, which is why this one got stuck in a bunker at the Olympic...

3 hours ago
Weird Golf News

GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

3 hours ago
Just A Bit Outside

Where does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter rank among the all-time empty net fails?

4 hours ago
Legends

Vince Carter is still casually throwing down 360-degree dunks in his 40s

5 hours ago
It's All Happening Now

Wind gust blows Justin Rose's ball five feet from the hole as British Masters continues its

5 hours ago
Well Played

Sacramento Kings Twitter account shared highlights, but not the score during blowout loss

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

Odell Beckham should probably just play every position for the New York Giants

6 hours ago
Let It Snow

The first snow game of the NFL season could arrive as early as Sunday

9 hours ago
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

October 11, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Putting Drew Brees' record in proper perspective

October 11, 2018
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

October 11, 2018
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark fault

October 11, 2018
Gambling

Patriots-Chiefs game on track to set the record for highest NFL over/under total

October 11, 2018
Viral Videos

How this Asian Tour pro kept his cool during this hilarious caddie prank is nothing short of...

October 11, 2018
Rising Stars

Why the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch (HINT: Trae Young)

October 11, 2018
Gotta Support the Team

Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

October 11, 2018
Well Played

Justin Rose is arguably the world's best golfer, but clearly the world's best tournament host

October 11, 2018
Chugzilla

Natural Light has a 77-pack now...and it costs less than a box of Pro V1s

October 11, 2018
Related
The LoopCan Minnesota Wild fans predict the future, or do t…
The LoopBrian Boyle scores 100th career NHL goal, immediate…
The LoopWatch soccer goalie literally stop being a soccer g…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection