NASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have hairiest car at Daytona 500

Believe it or not, care or don't, but the Daytona 500 is just over a week away. The RVs are already descending upon eastern Florida like bees to honey, but if you haven't been paying attention, there's still TONS to get caught up on. Will the controversial new rules effect the on-track product? Will Martin Truex Jr. still dominate with Joe Gibbs Racing? Does Corey LaJoie's car—featuring his own face and flowing locks splattered from bumper to bumper—sport the most disturbing livery in NASCAR history?

1.) TBD. 2.) TBC. 3.) Yes, absolutely it does.

Needless to say, if you weren't planning on tuning into the 'Tona, LaJoie turning 190-mph laps while seated in his own face seems like reason enough to change those plans. LaJoie will be piloting the No. 32 Old Spice car next Sunday, but something tells us you won't miss him...unless Jimmie Johnson closes a Dove Men + Care sponsorship deal in the next week or so.

LaJoie's Go Fas Racing Mustang isn't the only stock car to run exclusively on nightmare fuel, however. Just ask Ken Schrader, who once rocked Carrot Top's O-face on his hood. Viewer discretion is most definitely advised:

Now if you'll excuse us, we have to go scrub our eyes out with soap.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s new commercial will give you all the Daytona 500 feels

