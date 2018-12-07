Trending
NHL Chirps

Montreal's Max Domi unleashes savage burn on Ottawa's Zack Smith, Sens' season from hell continues

By
an hour ago

It has been, in every sense of the phrase, a season from hell for the Ottawa Senators. It all began way back in September, when Pierre Dorion, the team's general manager, was asked what he was optimistic about heading into the upcoming season. The best he could come up with following a long pause? "We're a team." RINGING endorsement !

RELATED: This compilation of NHL players using the same cliches is the funniest video you'll see today

Less than two months later, the Sens grabbed all the headlines once again, this time for a viral video of six of their players shredding the organization during an Uber ride they presumed to be private. Making matters much, much worse was the fact the video hit the web during a skid that saw Ottawa lose six of seven games, getting outscored 34 to 17 along the way. At that point, it really couldn't get much worse, right?

Of course it could! That's where Max Domi comes in. Domi, son of legendary enforcer Tie Domi (who once got into a fight with a Flyers fan in the penalty box), has a bit more skill than his father did on the ice, but what he did get from his dad was that same edge. The 23-year-old rising star, who was acquired by Montreal last summer, isn't afraid to get in the mix, if you know what we mean. Look no further than this absolutely savage chirp to Ottawa's Zack Smith on Thursday night:

Talk about a dagger. Smith, 30, was drafted by Ottawa back in 2008 and has been in the organization ever since, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster. While he's never been a star player, he's been solid, and he put together the two best statistical seasons of his career in 2015 and 2016. But 2017, which was abysmal for everyone in Ottawa, saw him drop off considerably. In September, Dorion waived the veteran in the hopes of "sending a message", and when he went unclaimed Ottawa was able to pick him back up. Clearly, Domi has a good memory, and saved this vicious burn for their third meeting with the Sens on Thursday. The teams have actually played twice this week, with Montreal winning both contests 5-2. Ouch.

So in case you were wondering, things could and have gotten much worse, as Ottawa continues to be the NHL's punching bag. And the funny thing is, they're only five points out of a wild card spot and had just ripped off three straight wins prior to the back-to-back with Montreal. But with an upcoming schedule of Pittsburgh, Boston, @Nashville, @Detroit and @Montreal again, it feels like things are going to get real ugly real soon. At least Matt Duchene had that sick goal last week though.

RELATED: NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap in his mouth

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NHL Chirps

Montreal's Max Domi unleashes savage burn on Ottawa's Zack Smith, Sens' season from hell...

an hour ago
Beast Mode 2.0

Derrick Henry rips off the greatest run in NFL history...probably maybe

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Korean sportscaster keeping his concentration through a nosebleed is something to behold

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch this poor kid's basketball career end as he tries to take a charge and gets posterized...

21 hours ago
People Watching

Today in what's wrong with the world, New York man goes thermonuclear over botched bagel order

a day ago
Hair Metal

Marouane Fellaini jealously tackles opponent by his luscious, flowing locks

December 6, 2018
Quotable

Gregg Popovich gives the most Greg Popovich answer when asked about LeBron James

December 6, 2018
Disrespecting Your Elders

NHL player tells ref "I can do whatever I want" after ref tells him to move, is getting soap...

December 6, 2018
The Death Star

College football isn't just boring—it's become a villain

December 5, 2018
Random Daggers

Draymond Green has a funny theory as to why the Cavs renovated their visitors locker room

December 5, 2018
Golfers We Like

Blake Mycoskie, Toms Shoes founder, on playing in the AT&T Pro-Am, downing beers before a tee...

December 5, 2018
News & Tours

Golfer donates $5,000, and his man bun, to Jarrod Lyle's charity

December 5, 2018
Gambling

The point spread for the Army-Navy game shows how far Army has come in a short period of time

December 5, 2018
Gameshows

Watch a "Deal or No Deal" contestant make one of the dumbest decisions in TV history

December 5, 2018
Holidays

We finally have an answer to the decades-long "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate

December 5, 2018
Long Live the King

Burger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but there's a catch (obviously)

December 5, 2018
Toronto Takeover

Auston Matthews scores filthy OT winner, Leafs fans go NUTS ... in Buffalo

December 5, 2018
The Grind

The final key to Tiger Woods' comeback, Brandel blasts The Match, and the best Bubba Watson

December 4, 2018
Related
The LoopSenators forward Mike Hoffman gets traded twice in …
The LoopA few Ottawa Senators blast own team, coaches durin…
The LoopSenators GM gets asked what he's optimistic about, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection